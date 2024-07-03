Anthony Edwards Makes Social Media Announcement After Woman Claims to Be Wolves Star’s Secret Baby Mama

Trigger Warning: This article has references to abortion.

Anthony Edwards shared a social media post for the first time after being allegedly accused of having a secret baby with another woman. As the NBA offseason heats up with events like the draft and free agency, Edwards seems to have gotten entangled in off-the-court drama.

NBA star Anthony Edwards has found himself embroiled in controversy as a woman took to Instagram to allege that he is the father of her child, further claiming to be his third baby mama. Screenshots of their conversations and what appears to be a positive DNA test were posted on the user's Instagram account under the username @iamallyd, sparking a publicized dispute.

The woman, who alleges harassment, maintains that she no longer communicates with Edwards and expressed her frustration online, asserting her position as a mother and the treatment she endured.

Meanwhile, Edwards shared an online video promoting a fan meetup event to support his Don't Follow The Wave Foundation, seemingly unfazed by the accusations at the moment.

Despite the controversy, Edwards doesn't appear particularly perturbed, choosing to focus on philanthropic efforts to aid student-athletes attending HBCUs. However, as the offseason progresses, it remains to be seen if the situation will affect the rising NBA star's demeanor and concentration as he navigates through this unexpected controversy.

What happened between Anthony Edwards and OnlyFans model Paige Jordae?

Instagram model Paige Jordae had thrust Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards into the limelight of controversy last year. Jordae disclosed private messages, apparently from Edwards, that implored her to contemplate abortion in December.

She holds a VIP label on one account that amasses over 80,700 subscribers and a second, more budget-friendly account, reeling in 29,800 subscribers. Revealing a series of screenshots allegedly depicting conversations with Edwards, Jordae has caught the public's attention with allegations that the NBA player offered her $100,000 to undergo an abortion.

In the disclosed text conversation, Edwards insisted he did not want a child and proposed to support the abortion financially, stressing his desire to prevent complications. This controversial saga has further escalated as Edwards reacted to those allegations with a statement, confirming the text exchanges but contradicting claims that he was pressuring Jordae to undergo an abortion.

In response to the controversy, Edwards released a statement reaffirming every woman's right to make autonomous decisions regarding their bodies and their best interests. He acknowledged that the comments made in the alleged messages didn't reflect his true beliefs and aspired to handle the matter privately.

