Anthony Edwards Predicted His Viral Windmill Dunk Just Moments Before

On Saturday, Anthony Edwards of USA Basketball captured the internet’s attention with a sensational windmill dunk during the U.S.’s 104-83 win over Puerto Rico. This was not just an ordinary dunk; it was a moment that Edwards had envisioned and planned. He even shared his intention with teammate Kevin Durant minutes before the event unfolded.

“I already told KD, after the timeout, if I get a break, I'm going to windmill it,” Edwards revealed via FIBA. “I wanted to go between the legs, but I didn't try it in a minute, so I ain't going to embarrass myself. I've been waiting, I've been waiting... I want to dunk on somebody, but I didn't get the lane yet. I'm glad I got that one. Hopefully I catch somebody in the next three games.”

Edwards’ viral windmill dunk took place with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, with the U.S. leading 87-62. He made a pivotal defensive play by knocking the ball away from Puerto Rico forward Aleem Ford. With the ball in his possession and a clear path to the basket, Edwards seized the opportunity to execute his planned windmill dunk. This impressive display of athleticism turned heads and became an instant highlight.

USA Basketball celebrated Edwards’ dunk on their official Twitter account, posting a video of the highlight with the caption: “Windmill Jam NBA + Peacock” and three hashtags related to the Paris Olympics. The post quickly garnered attention, further boosting Edwards’ already rising popularity.

Edwards, drafted No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, showcased his scoring prowess by leading the game with 26 points. He also contributed three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, helping Team USA secure their spot in the quarterfinals after winning Group C.

With the quarterfinals approaching, Team USA is set to face Brazil on Tuesday. Brazil is one of the two remaining teams that the U.S. has yet to play in this tournament. The winner of this match will advance to play against the victor of the Australia vs. Serbia game on Thursday.

Edwards’ remarkable performance in the game against Puerto Rico sets a high standard for his future appearances. His ability to call his shots and deliver them with precision exemplifies his confidence and skill on the court. As he continues to develop and make his mark, fans can expect more electrifying moments from this young star.

The game against Brazil will be another opportunity for Edwards and his teammates to showcase their talent and teamwork. With the momentum from their recent victory and Edwards’ inspiring leadership, Team USA is in a strong position to continue their quest for the championship.

