Anthony Edwards REACTS to leaked texts: Alleged offer to fund abortion for IG model Dream Paige

The NBA's rising star, Anthony Edwards, finds himself enmeshed in controversy. Social media is abuzz with leaked text messages from Edwards.

The messages reveal a confrontation with a woman who claims to be carrying his child. His response when she announced her pregnancy was to offer her $100,000 for an abortion.

Edwards, a significant player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, revitalized the team's reputation. Some even liken him to the next Michael Jordan.

Currently, Edwards is navigating considerable backlash concerning his former relationship. It was his ex-girlfriend who leaked text messages disclosing her pregnancy.

In retaliation, Edwards insisted she provide video evidence of them together, followed by demanding she terminate the pregnancy while offering $100,000 as an incentive. Edwards now finds himself compelled to apologize for his actions.

Anthony Edwards Breaks Silence on Allegations

NBA star Anthony Edwards has finally responded to allegations of coercing an Instagram model into terminating her pregnancy while betraying his expectant long-term girlfriend.

He revealed that his remarks were made with a moment's intensity and don't reflect his true character.

Despite the Instagram model Dream Paige revealing supposed text message exchanges between them, wherein he's seen advising her to terminate the pregnancy with pills, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard produced no apology.

On Monday, Edwards neither confirmed nor denied the accusations but stated, 'In the heat of the moment, I uttered words that contradict my beliefs and the man I aspire to be.

Women deserve support and empowerment to independently make decisions about their bodies and their well-being. I am resolving my personal affairs privately and will refrain from commenting further on them for now.'

This incident arose just four days after the announcement of his long-term girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, being pregnant.

Dream Paige accused the players of dishonesty and manipulation, stating, 'Not once have I ever resorted to the internet about anyone.

Despite my strenuous efforts to resolve this privately, which were blatantly disregarded, I feel deceived and manipulated by someone who knows precisely what they're doing and shows no responsibility for their actions.'

