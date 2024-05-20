Anthony Edwards’ Reply to Charles Barkley Not Visiting Minnesota in 20 Years Goes Viral After Game 7 Win vs Nuggets

After a thrilling Game 7 win against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Edwards found himself in the spotlight not just for his on-court performance but also for his witty banter off the court.

Charles Barkley, known for his candid remarks, expressed his decades-long absence from Minnesota, prompting Edwards to respond with unwavering confidence.

During his interaction with The ANT Man, Barkley had his long lost wish presented and said,”I have not been to Minnesota in probably 20 years.”

However, unbothered of what Chuck meant with his remark, Edwards took split seconds to reply and said,”Bring your a**.”

While Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves celebrated their hard-fought victory, the Denver Nuggets faced a disheartening defeat in Game 7. Despite a valiant effort from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, who combined for 69 points, the lack of support from the rest of the Nuggets' lineup proved to be their downfall.

Also Read: 'When I Seen Steph': Bronny James Shares Fan Moment When He Was Starstruck Seeing Stephen Curry at Crypto Arena

Charles Barkley Not Happy With Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan Comparison

The stars for Anthony Edward shine bright as he leads the way for the Timberwolves. But, the everlasting comparison with the NBA great Michael Jordan has been buzzed a little more. And that is what Charles Barkley does not want to continue any longer.

Despite Edwards' remarkable performances, particularly during the playoffs where he has showcased an impressive average of 30 points per game and achieved two 40-point games against the Nuggets, Barkley believes that likening him to Jordan has reached unreasonable heights.

While sitting along with Shaquille O’Neal on the TNT Tip Off, Barkley said, “Please, America, please stop the Michael Jordan chatter. This guy's had one remarkable playoff. I foresee a great future for him. He's a genuinely nice kid, and we support him and wish him the best.”

However, in a tight contest that saw the defending champions gain momentum in the second quarter, the Wolves, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, managed to mount a comeback, leaving the Nuggets short of a victory.

With only 16 points contributed by the remaining starters, Denver succumbed to a 98-90 loss, ending their playoff run and paving the way for the Timberwolves' advancement to the Conference Finals for the second time in franchise history.

