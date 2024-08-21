Anthony Edwards Reveals He, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Were Drug Tested in Paris After Olympic Gold

Anthony Edwards recently shared an unexpected story about what happened right after he, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant helped Team USA secure a gold medal in basketball.

According to Edwards, their locker room celebrations were cut short by an unexpected drug test. This revelation came during a conversation at Fanatics Fest in New York, where Edwards and Durant appeared alongside Jalen Rose.

Edwards, the 23-year-old star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, described how the mood shifted right after the big win over France. "After the gold medal [game], I'm not gonna lie... me and [Kevin Durant] had a, what they call it? A drug test? Yeah... we couldn't even really celebrate in the locker room for real because me, [Durant] and Steph [Curry] had to take like a drug test" he recalled.

Durant, a seasoned veteran of international basketball, didn’t engage much with Edwards' story about the drug test. However, Edwards continued to speak about the surprising post-game procedure. Jalen Rose, always quick with a joke, responded with a light-hearted comment.

"It's only right they gave Steph one the way he closed that deal. That was crazy," Rose said, referencing Curry's clutch performances in the tournament.

Edwards agreed, adding, "He [Curry] was supposed to get one after that Serbia game." Curry had indeed been on fire during the Olympics, particularly in the semifinal against Serbia and the gold medal game against France.

In the semifinal, he dropped 36 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out two assists against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. He followed that up with a 24-point effort in the gold medal game, sealing the victory for Team USA.

For Curry, this was a significant moment in his career, as it marked his first time playing in the Olympics. Despite being one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, Curry had never competed in the Games until now. His performance, especially in the clutch moments, was a key factor in Team USA’s success.

Edwards, who made his Olympic debut in the same tournament, also made a strong impression. Coming off the bench, he averaged nearly 13 points per game, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

Playing alongside legends like Curry and Durant was a dream come true for the young star, and he made the most of the opportunity.

Durant, on the other hand, is no stranger to Olympic success. He leads Team USA all-time in total points (435), scoring average (19.8 points per game), field goals (146), three-point field goals (74), and free throws (69).

His presence on the court was, as always, a huge boost for the team. But beyond his on-court contributions, Durant also took the time to mentor younger players like Edwards.

In fact, Durant has given Edwards a special nickname: the "baby GOAT." During Fanatics Fest, Durant explained, "I call him the baby GOAT," showing the respect he has for the young player.

This nickname is more than just a term of endearment; it reflects the potential Durant sees in Edwards. The two players have built a strong bond over the course of the Olympics, and their mutual respect is clear.

Edwards has spoken openly about how much he looks up to Durant. Throughout his basketball career, Durant has been one of his idols. Durant, in turn, has expressed admiration for Edwards, saying he loves "everything about Ant."

This mutual admiration has led some NBA analysts to speculate that the two could potentially team up in the future.

