Anthony Edwards Reveals He Told Micah Parsons Timberwolves Will Return to Dallas for Game 6 With Hilarious Shoe Size Quip

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has revealed an amusing exchange he had during the game against the Dallas Mavericks, where he confidently told Micah Parsons that the Timberwolves would be returning to Dallas for Game 6.

The excitement looked surreal for The ANT Man as he stood up during the press conference to reply to one of the reporter’s questions: “ANT, you told somebody in the hall you'd see them for game 6, where does that confidence come from?”

Edwards took no time in recalling who that ‘somebody’ really was and what he promised to him, he said, “Micah Parsons was rockin' the AE1 and I told him he wear a size 14 I'd bring him back some nice shoes for game 6.”

Although, the confidence seemed apt for the young shining Timberwolves’ star as his prediction was not backed with mere speculation and any over the top promises. If we zoom out, he had done something similar recently.

This revelation comes amidst Edwards' track record of accurate predictions, such as foreseeing a Game 7 encounter with the Denver Nuggets, which indeed materialized. This puts Micah Parsons in a win-win situation, as the next game in Dallas could either be an NBA Finals match or result in him receiving a pair of free sneakers, courtesy of Edwards' playful foresight.

Talking about his performance, with an impressive performance of 29 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, Edwards propelled the Wolves to a 105-100 victory in Game 4, staving off elimination and positioning his team for a chance to push the series to at least one more game.

If the Wolves can hold off the Mavericks at home, the series will head back to Dallas for a pivotal Game 6. Edwards seems to have shown his excitement for the potential return to Dallas, hinting at a humorous surprise for Parsons should the prediction come true.

Micah Parsons was donning Anthony Edwards’ signature Adidas AE1 shoes

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a fashion statement at the Western Conference finals game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While showing support for the Mavericks by donning a Luka Doncic jersey, Parsons also couldn't help but flaunt a pair of Adidas AE1s -- the signature shoes of Timberwolves' rising star, Anthony Edwards.

The ironic pairing of the AE1s with the Mavericks jersey did not go unnoticed, creating a buzz among fans and the man himself.

Despite the fashion mix-up, Parsons' presence at the game highlighted his support for the local teams, showcasing his enthusiasm for Dallas sports.

However, his inadvertent choice of attire not only drew attention but also led to an intriguing interaction with Anthony Edwards, who approached Parsons in the hallway after the game.

