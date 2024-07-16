Anthony Edwards Shines as 'Major Star' in Netflix Docuseries Also Ft LeBron James; Reveals NBA Insider

Reports indicate that Anthony Edwards, a guard with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is poised to be the main attraction in an upcoming Netflix documentary featuring several NBA stars.

This Netflix NBA documentary series was already announced in January, including stars like LeBron James and Jayson Tatum. The narrative structure of the series will reportedly be akin to the Quarterback documentary by Netflix, which showcased the life and professional journey of Vikings's Kirk Cousins in the 2022 NFL season.

Anthony Edwards Emerges as the Lead in NBA Docuseries

Shams Charania, a reporter from The Athletic and Stadium, states that Edwards emerges as a major focal point in the series. The series also casts light on other stars including LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis, and revolves around the 2023-24 NBA season, encapsulating the personal and professional life of these players.

The NBA series is produced by high-profile names including James's SpringHill Company, former President Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. The series is likely to adhere to a similar narrative structure as the Quarterback and Receiver series that narrated the stories of NFL players, with Manning's Omaha Productions taking the helm.

The NBA documentary will primarily follow Anthony Edwards, alongside other notable players such as Lakers' LeBron James, Boston's Jason Tatum, Heat's Jimmy Butler, and Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.

Edwards leads Timberwolves to historic season, shines in new docuseries

In the 2023-24 season, Edwards spearheaded the Timberwolves into a landmark season with their second-highest franchise record (56-26) and their second appearance in the Western Conference finals. Edwards, a shining young star in the game, is also noted for his vibrant personality and commercial appeal.

Capturing Edwards in his daily routine was always a promising idea, which is now coming to exciting fruition in the series.

Considering SpringHill's involvement, we can expect James to serve as the linchpin of the show. However, unsurprisingly managed to distinguish himself amongst the cohort. Yet to be titled, the Netflix series does not have a set premiere date but is expected to debut in the fall.

