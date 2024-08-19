Anthony Edwards Sidelines LeBron James And Steph Curry For Devin Booker As Team USA’s Most Impressive Player

Though the 2024 Summer Olympics roster for Team USA included several future Hall of Famers, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards wasn't particularly drawn to the trio of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant in Paris. Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and former NBA player Jalen Rose were joined by Anthony Edwards for a conversation. While discussing his time with Team USA during the Olympics in Paris, the 23-year-old revealed an unexpected revelation.

“(Stephen Curry) had great games. (Kevin Durant) had great games. (LeBron James) had great games. But (Devin Booker) was like guarding the best player, turning down shots. ‘Cause Book (can) go for 70. Not gonna lie, I was impressed watching him,” said the young Timberwolves superstar.

Over 22.0 minutes per game in the Olympics, Booker averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 0.5 steals. Careful shot selection contributed to his impressive shooting percentages of 56.8 percent overall and 56.5 percent from three-point range. He wasn't the primary offensive weapon, unlike his NBA duties.

Booker was arguably the team's sixth option at the end of the tournament, behind James, Durant, Edwards, Curry, and center Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. After playing alongside Devin Booker during the Olympics, Anthony Edwards, who has a 1-11 record against Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, developed a fresh outlook on the player.

The 27-year-old Booker assumed the duty of an on-ball defender in addition to his scoring prowess—a duty that is not usually attached to him in the NBA. Beginning the fourth quarter behind Serbia 63-76, Team USA was in a difficult situation in the semifinals.

Advertisement

While Devin Booker concentrated on containing point guard Vasilije Micic, Stephen Curry directed the offense. Booker immediately put pressure on Micic after every basket, which caused him to lose concentration in the first few possessions.

Booker once deftly stopped Micic when Curry was in the offensive end, setting up Chef Curry for a simple layup. Micic was held to zero points and assists in the fourth quarter by Booker's relentless defense, which kept the Serbian guard completely in check.

Even when he is responsible for most of the offensive load, Booker has continuously improved his game to stay a very effective scorer. He hasn't scored 70 points in a game since that incredible night in his second season, but he has scored 45 points or more in at least one game every season.

ALSO READ: Devin Booker Calls Steph Curry ‘The Best Shooter To Ever Live’ After Warriors Star Leads Team USA to Gold Medal in Olympics