Anthony Edwards’ Straight Forward Reaction To Participation in Another World Cup with Team USA

Anthony Edwards made his Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games, playing for the U.S. men's basketball team. He expressed excitement about the experience, particularly playing alongside stars like Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

However, don't expect to see Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on Team USA's roster for the next FIBA Basketball World Cup. When asked about competing in the tournament again after the United States secured gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Edwards responded, "Hell nah," according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

As for his participation in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, Edwards was non-committal. "I can't speak on that," he told Shaun Powell of NBA.com. "I can only speak on what I got around my neck right now. ... This was the most fun I ever had playing basketball."

Edwards was a standout for the United States at the 2023 World Cup, where the team finished fourth after a loss to Canada in the third-place game. He led the team in scoring, averaging 18.9 points across eight games. His performance earned him a spot on the Olympic squad, where he played in all six games in Paris, averaging 12.8 points and 1.2 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.

USA Basketball is expected to build around Edwards for the next Olympic cycle. At 23, he's just entering his prime, unlike LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Joel Embiid, who are all 30 or older.

However, it would be less than ideal if the two-time All-Star decides to step away from the 2027 World Cup. This situation suggests that USA Basketball's managing director, Grant Hill, might have to assemble one team for the World Cup and another nearly entirely different one for the Olympics.

While assembling the best possible roster has been a winning strategy for this year’s Olympics, the lack of continuity within Team USA could eventually lead to its downfall. Other countries continue to improve, benefiting from having their top players consistently play together in major tournaments. Considering Edwards' recent statements, fans should prepare for the possibility of disappointment if the United States doesn't medal in the World Cup.

