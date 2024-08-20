Anthony Edwards’ Unforgettable Experience Involving LeBron James & Steph Curry During Olympics Gold Medal Ceremony

Basketball enthusiasts from all walks of life were eager to witness Team USA's showcase at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. With legends like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry all over 30, it’s unlikely any other team will ever boast such a remarkable collection of talent. For Anthony Edwards, being part of that extraordinary team was an incredibly surreal journey from start to finish.

However, there might not be a moment that compares to Edwards's podium moment when he was awarded his well-earned and deserved gold medal. Based on their jersey numbers, the players were arranged in a specific order; thus, Edwards, wearing number five for Team USA, was positioned between Curry (4), James (6), and Durant (7). The Minnesota Timberwolves star will always remember that moment.

“Steph [Curry] was number 4. I was number 5. [LeBron James] was 6 and [Kevin Durant] was 7. When Steph's name get called, they go crazy. My name get called, they like [meh],” Edwards recalled in the Fanatics Fest event with Jalen Rose, via Boardroom. “Bron name get called crazy, [KD]'s name get called, they go crazy. So me just being in the middle of them, I think that was the greatest time in my life.”

Born on August 5, 2001, Anthony Edwards is only 23 years old. He was not even two years old when LeBron James made his NBA debut. Edwards was just six years old when Kevin Durant was ready to start his career. The Timberwolves star was eight years old when Curry joined the association. It's just unbelievable that he can stand next to them and be regarded as a peer deserving of leading Team USA in the future.

Advertisement

The phrase "work hard until your idols become your rivals" is used by some motivational speakers. Edwards has accomplished this, but he went beyond simply competing. He put in a lot of work until he was recognized by future Hall of Famers as someone ready to step into a new era of basketball.

It would be an understatement to say that Anthony Edwards was among Team USA's most crucial players in Paris. When Edwards was on the court, he seemed to alter the tone of the game. He was a member of an electric bench alongside Kevin Durant. The star player for the Timberwolves shone by providing the team with a fearless shooter and a tireless defensive player. Quite fittingly, Edwards trailed only Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant in the team's scoring rankings.

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Sidelines LeBron James And Steph Curry For Devin Booker As Team USA’s Most Impressive Player