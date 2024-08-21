Anthony Edwards Wants to Lead Team USA at 2028 Olympics With THIS NBA Star: ‘Running the Show in LA!’

Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker have their sights set on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. After helping Team USA secure a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games, both players are eager to take on leadership roles for the next event.

With the excitement of the 2024 victory still fresh, Edwards and Booker wasted no time in announcing their intentions. Devin Booker, with his trademark confidence, said, “Ima see you in LA, boy!”.

To which Edwards responded, “Me and Book running the show in LA!” It’s clear that the duo is already looking ahead, ready to lead Team USA to another gold medal.

In Paris, Booker and Edwards played crucial roles off the bench, providing much-needed support for the veteran stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

While the veterans carried the main load, Booker and Edwards were key contributors, showing flashes of brilliance that hinted at their future potential as leaders.

At just 23 and 27 years old, Edwards and Booker are already considered among the brightest young stars in the NBA.

By the time the 2028 Olympics roll around, they will be in their prime, ready to step into the spotlight. LeBron James is nearing the end of his legendary career, and Stephen Curry has already hinted that 2024 might be his first and last Olympic appearance. This paves the way for a new generation of stars to take the helm, with Edwards and Booker leading the charge.

Advertisement

For Booker, the challenge will be proving that he can carry a team to a title. He has shown his scoring prowess, averaging 27.1 points per game for the Phoenix Suns last season and being a reliable option for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.

By 2028, he will be on the other side of 30 but still within the peak years of his career. With years of experience leading the Suns, Booker will be well-equipped to guide Team USA.

Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, is already being hailed as the next face of the NBA. His standout performance in the 2024 playoffs, where he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, has only increased the expectations surrounding him.

During the Olympics, Edwards made his presence known, becoming a key player in Steve Kerr’s rotation. In four years, he could very well be considered one of the top players in the league, making his claim as the leader of Team USA even stronger.

Advertisement

The upcoming 2028 Olympics represent a turning point for Team USA basketball. The current generation of stars is nearing the end of their careers, and the torch is being passed to a new group of leaders.

Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards are more than ready to accept that responsibility. Their talents and leadership will be crucial as they aim to continue the legacy of USA Basketball, ensuring that the team remains dominant on the international stage.

As the countdown to Los Angeles begins, all eyes will be on Booker and Edwards, watching as they prepare to take center stage and lead Team USA into a new era of Olympic basketball.