‘Anti-Tommy Tuberville’ Tim Walz Says He Wants to Prove ‘Football Coaches Are Not the Dumbest People’

Tim Walz has taken a jab at Tommy Tuberville calling himself anti-Tommu to prove that the football coaches are not dumb. The Vice-President candidate for the upcoming elections and the former high school football coach said, as per a report by AL.com, “I feel like one of my roles in this now is to be the anti-Tommy Tuberville, to show that football coaches are not the dumbest people.”

However, he was immediately countered for his sayings. Cody Sargent, Tuberville’s former press secretary, took over his X (formerly Twitter) account to defend his former boss.

Sargent wrote, “You’re a former high school *assistant* coach now overseeing a massive decline in student performance as governor.” He further said, “Senator Tuberville is a 5x national Coach of the Year and 7x conference champion.” He added, “You’re no Coach Tuberville.”

Meanwhile, Tuberville decided to reply for himself. The American politician and retired college football coach went on X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings. He wrote, “Speaking of an embarrassment to the Coaching profession…@Tim_Walz DESERTED his military unit when he found out they were deploying to Iraq.”

The former head football coach at Auburn University from 1999 to 2008 further wrote, “Walz had the Police ABANDON precincts while his cities burned in 2020. And Walz had tampon dispensers installed in BOYS' bathrooms.” The 69-year-old ended his tweet by stating that Walz doesn't have to worry about the other coaches and on behalf of them.

Tuberville also coached the University of Mississippi from 1995 to 1998, Texas Tech University from 2010 to 2012, and the University of Cincinnati from 2013 to 2016. The now senior United States senator from Alabama has bagged five national Coach of the Year Awards (AP, AFCA, Sporting News, Walter Camp, and Bear Bryant).

Additionally, he is the only coach in the history of Auburn Football to have beaten in-state rival Alabama back to back for six times in a row. In 2015, he also served as the president of the American Football Coaches Association. In addition to his coaching duties, he also worked as an analyst of college football for ESPN.

On the other hand, Walz is an American politician who served as the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019. The former school teacher used to teach social studies in high school before he took over the school’s football team as their coach.

The West Point, Nebraska, U.S. native was recently announced by Kamala Harris as her running mate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Talking about his coaching career, after the former coach was arrested for reckless driving, letting go of Nebraska's Alliance High School, Walz continued his career as a coach at the Mankato West High after he was hired in 1996.

He started working with the football team as the linebackers coach before he became a defensive coordinator of the side. His impressive tactics and approaches helped players become hard-working and an integral part of the country.

However, the war between the two former coaches who are now focusing on their political careers has begun on social media and the fans of the following aren't shy enough to defend their favorites.

