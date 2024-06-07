‘Anticipated a Louder Reaction’: Kyrie Irving Mocks Boston Celtics Fans After Facing Hostile Reception in NBA Finals Game 1

Ever since Kyrie Irving decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets over the Boston Celtics, his relationship with the Celtics fans of the latter has been turbulent, to say the least. Due to a history of broken promises and on-court antics, Irving experienced the full spectrum of emotions from the Celtics fans present at TD Garden in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving mocks Celtics fans

Kyrie Irving had a poor outing in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks; yet, Irving couldn't help but notice something was missing in the air: the deafening roar of the Boston crowd.

"Being in this environment, I'm used to it at this point," Irving reflected in the post-game interview with the media. He added, "I thought it was gonna be a little louder in here." Irving did acknowledge the Celtics crowd's attempts to distract him, but he also stated that it did not affect him much and that he was getting the open looks for shots that he wanted.

It appears that Kyrie Irving's comments in the post-game interview could be interpreted as him taking a jab at Celtics fans. He is implying that the Celtics' fans' lack of noise didn't bother him, and their attempts to distract were ineffective. However, his overall Game 1 performance, his statistics, and the visible errors suggested a potential impact because of the crowd.

Kyrie Irving Game 1 performance

In Game 1, Irving only scored 12 points, shooting 6 for 19 from the field and missing all five of his three-point attempts. Additionally, he committed three turnovers – first, he threw the ball in the backcourt, causing a violation, then he dribbled the ball off his own feet, and lastly, Of note, he committed a blatant travel violation at a critical juncture in the game.

Moreover, the fact that Irving has now suffered 11 consecutive losses against the Celtics at TD Garden since 2021 adds another layer to the skepticism surrounding his comments. However, this ongoing saga between Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics fans has not ended yet, as it will continue in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals. It will be another chapter, filled with familiar jeers or a Kyrie special performance.

