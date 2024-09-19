Antoine Walker Reveals LeBron James Waited Hours to Play with Michael Jordan During Summer Workout

The ongoing debate about the NBA's greatest of all time (GOAT) between Michael Jordan and LeBron James continues to captivate fans and analysts. However, LeBron James has always expressed admiration for Michael Jordan, frequently acknowledging him as a major influence throughout his career.

James first encountered Jordan as a sophomore in high school, astonished to meet someone he once believed only existed "on TV," referring to Jordan's legendary status. He called Jordan "Black Jesus" and admitted he was deeply emotional when Jordan announced his retirement in 1993, recalling how he "definitely cried" upon hearing the news as a child.

Recently, former NBA champion Antoine Walker spoke on the *Forgotten Seasons* podcast about Michael Jordan's summer workouts. He mentioned that when LeBron James, then 16 years old, attended the sessions, he often had to wait hours for his chance to play with Jordan, as older, more experienced players were prioritized.

"I was watching MJ return to the court, with Ron Artest guarding him. Artest cracked Jordan’s rib just trying to defend him with the intensity that was required back then. I remember LeBron coming up there, but he couldn’t even get in a game. It was that competitive. Granted, he was young, around 16 or 17, but the competition was fierce. We were at UCLA, and there were 30 pros on the court.”

A few years ago, LeBron James shared a story about the opportunity he had to play alongside Michael Jordan during some workouts. Although the timelines might differ slightly—LeBron said he was a rookie at the time—he was ecstatic to team up with his idol, even if it was just for a scrimmage.

"That was Michael Jordan's camp in Santa Barbara. We were on the same team. I had just entered the league as a rookie, and I went to MJ’s camp in Santa Barbara. We used to play around 9:00 pm, after the camp ended."

"He'd let the kids watch the first game at around 8:30, and then he'd send them off. After that, we stayed behind with the college players he invited to the games. We'd get a solid hour or hour-fifteen of playing in. So yeah, I was on a team with MJ, and we didn’t lose a single game."

It’s undeniable that footage of LeBron and Michael playing together would be invaluable today. Fans worldwide would be in awe, seeing two of basketball’s most iconic players on the same team.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan share deep mutual respect, often visible in their rare public encounters. A prime example was during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, where they embraced during the celebration of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. LeBron expressed his admiration for Jordan, saying, "Part of me wouldn't be here without MJ’s inspiration," highlighting Jordan’s influence on his childhood and career.

Though debates over who is the greatest continue, both legends acknowledge each other's greatness. LeBron has called Jordan "one of the best players in the world," showing that their bond transcends any rivalry.

