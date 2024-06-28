Antonio Brown Is at It Again; Calls Ex-Duke Star Jared McCain Homophobic Slur During NBA Draft

Once again, Antonio Brown was back using offensive language as he directed homophobic slurs for Jared McCain during the NBA Draft. The 20-year-old was drafted 17th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he had to face the F-word from the former American football player.

Jared, who played college football for the Duke Blue Devils, loves sharing his moves on his TikTok account. However, it seemed like the former wide receiver was not impressed by it and he shared a video of the youngster making fun of him along with using the offensive word.

Brown continues making headlines for all the wrong reasons and this one is a new addition to his already troubled life.

Antonio Brown directs homophobic slur towards Jared McCain

Antonio Brown used Jared McCain's special night to interact with him, but not in the right way. The Super Bowl champion, in an NSFW tweet, uploaded a video of McCain dancing with the caption, “F**got of the Day #CTESPN.”

The rising basketball star, who is coming off an incredible season averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, was however supported by the fans in the comment section of the video shared by Brown.

Meanwhile, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star recently declared himself bankrupt despite the 35-year-old nearly making $81 million during his playing days in the National Football League (NFL).

Fans react to Antonio Brown's homophobic comment for Jared McCain

Fans were quick enough to express what they felt about Antonio Brown's actions. A user under Brown's video, where the former American football player used the F word for Jared McCain wrote, “He’ll have a longer career than you did.”

Another replied, “Gonna have a longer career than you btw.”

Brown had once claimed that he was suffering from CTE, a neurodegenerative disease caused on the head following many injuries. Pointing that out, a user replied, “You are such an odd man. Good to know what CTE really does to people.”

Another user said, “How does Twitter now suspend your account for using that word??”

Last but not least, “Longer career

More earnings, No CTE, Feels like Jared wins this one.”

Meanwhile, CTE can be confirmed only after the death of the player. There have been several NFL players diagnosed with the deadly disease including Frank Gifford.