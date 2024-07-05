NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown who recently made headlines by declaring bankruptcy, has now again become a topic of discussion.

In what appears to be a display of disrespect, the ex-NFL player took to X, formerly Twitter just a day after Independence Day to mock President Joe Biden by using a highly offensive homophobic slur.

This controversial tweet has gone viral ever since leading to a bunch of mixed reactions among the

Antonia Brown's Inflammatory Tweet

A day after July 4th, as Americans celebrated their nation's independence, Brown shared a tweet from the account "Libs of TikTok" featuring an image of President Biden's Twitter banner, which read "Happy Pride Month."

In his commentary, Brown referred to the President using a derogatory term, labelling him "Faggot of the Month."

This latest outburst is not out of character for the former NFL star, who has become known for his unhinged and controversial opinions on social media.

Brown has previously targeted the President with inflammatory remarks, seemingly revelling in the attention his provocative posts generate.

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce meme by Antonio Brown goes viral

While Antonio Brown's inflammatory tweet about President Biden continues to spark outrage, the former NFL star shows no signs of toning down his social media presence.

In a recent post on X, Brown shared a photoshopped image of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce, humorously depicting how the couple might look in 2040.

The heavily edited image, captioned "The Kelce's in 2040," quickly gained traction among Brown's followers, with fans reacting with a mix of amusement and appreciation for the former Pittsburgh Steelers player's comedic take on the high-profile relationship.

This latest meme is just one in a series of provocative posts from Brown, who has a history of targeting various public figures online.

The 35-year-old has previously faced backlash from Taylor Swift fans for posts about the singer and has directed his humour towards other celebrities, including basketball stars Caitlin Clark and LeBron James.

Joe Biden's July 4th Blunder

While Antonio Brown's tweet dominated social media discussions, President Joe Biden faced scrutiny of his own following a series of mischiefs during Fourth of July celebrations at the White House.

In a moment that quickly went viral, Biden appeared to confuse Independence Day with Christmas, responding to Vice President Kamala Harris's introduction with an awkward "Ho ho ho! Happy Independence Day!"

This slip-up drew laughter from some attendees but raised eyebrows among political observers.

Donald Trump reference raises eyebrows

During his speech, Biden went off-script to make a reference to his predecessor, Donald Trump, calling him a "colleague" while discussing a World War I cemetery in France.

“By the way, you know, I was in that World War One cemetery in France. The one that one of our colleagues, a former president, didn't want to go...," Biden said before trailing off, seemingly aware of his misstep.