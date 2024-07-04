Antonio Brown Posts Hilarious Picture of How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Would Look Like in 2040

Antonio Brown believes he knows how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would look in 2040, as he posted a hilarious photoshopped picture of them on X (formerly Twitter). The former Pittsburgh Steelers player is known for his humor on social media, and this latest post by him is something fans couldn't stop talking about.

Swift and Travis continue to grab attention following their high-profile relationship, with almost everyone talking about them, and it seems the former wide receiver country couldn’t resist joining the forces.

Antonio Brown thinks this is how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would look in 2040

Taking over his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Antonio Brown published a morphed picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with the caption, “The Kelce's in 2040.”

The post sparked even funnier reactions. A user wrote, "Bro, he’s quadruple vaccinated… he’ll be lucky to see 50.”

Another wrote, “Travis going to look like coach Reid.”

Another user questioned Brown's assumption of why he called them “The Kelce's” as if Swift will take the tight end's last name, “You're assuming she is going to take his last name eh?”

One user said, “I will be happy for them if they can grow old together.”

A user, quoting the X post by Brown, wrote, “Antonio Brown is funnier than me.”

An X user commented, “Couples that look like this are the backbone of America.”

Antonio Brown has sparked online debate many times

Antonio Brown has been posting heavily edited memes for quite some time now, and it's not something new. The ones who follow the former American football player very well know this fact. The 35-year-old often targets people on the internet, and it shouldn't be surprising.

AB has previously posted about Swift, after which he was attacked by the Swifties. Along with her, he has tried his humor with many other stars, like Caitlin Clark, LeBron James, and most recently, ex-duke Jared McCain.

However, not everyone is a fan of his humor. He was recently called out for his homophobic slur for McCain during the NBA Draft. On the other hand, Indiana Fever star Clark has blocked the former WR for being offensive towards her online.

