Antonio Brown Questions Brittney Griner’s Gender After WNBA Star Announces Pregnancy With Wife Cherelle Griner

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown recently made an insensitive comment. It was directed towards Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner. Brown passed on his comments after Griner announced that she and her wife were expecting their first child.

Griner, who courageously came out as lesbian in 2013, has been a prominent figure in the sports world. Several fans praised her for her openness and authenticity. In the same year, she publicly shared her sexual orientation as well.

Antonio Brown sparks backlash over Brittney Griner's gender remarks

Brown re-tweeted a post on X with a caption that said, “Brittney Griner is definitely a dude! #CTESPN.” Soon after this statement, he instantly got hate from people. Not only did the audience from the LGBTQ+ community bash him but people who were not a part of it also came in Griner’s support.

Brown’s comments, however, exemplify the challenges that LGBTQ+ individuals may still face. It was more shocking for the fans, as discrimination is also present in the realm of sports.

Meanwhile, Griner has emphasized the importance of being true to oneself despite potential criticism. "Don’t worry about what other people are going to say because they’re always going to say something," Griner stated. The player added, "If you’re just true to yourself, let that shine through. Don’t hide who you really are."

Brittney Griner and Antonio Brown on the professional front

Speaking of the Mercury Star’s 2024 WNBA season, it began with a setback due to a fractured toe. However, she has since returned to action, demonstrating her commitment to her team.

Griner, the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, continues to be a key player for the Mercury. She has averaged impressive statistics this season. They include 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. It doesn't end there; with a shooting accuracy of 63.6 percent, she stands tall in the field.

Griner, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and champion plays a pivotal role alongside other standout players like Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper. They were acquired in a significant trade during the offseason.

The Mercury's strengthened roster aims to compete for a championship in the current season. She started with a 6-6 record, including a perfect 2-0 record in games where Griner has played.

In contrast, Antonio Brown is the former NFL Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler. He has faced controversies in his career. However, he continued to attract attention for his outspoken presence on social media post-retirement.

Brown’s NFL journey was undoubtedly incredible, according to the fans. He has made abrupt departures from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots. That’s not it! He even left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that’s where his career concluded in the 2021 season.

The player received many accolades and success on the field. However, his post-playing career has been marred by off-field incidents and contentious behavior. His recent comments directed at Griner made him the target of the audience.

For the uninitiated, Griner married her wife in 2019 after several years of knowing each other. Together, they marked a milestone in her personal life. The couple received positive news about their growing family.