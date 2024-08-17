Antonio Brown Reacts to Noah Lyles Not Knowing Tyreek Hill; Calls Sprinter ‘Fagg*t of the Day’

Antonio Brown is known for his reactions on social media, especially his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he often talks about several things. Recently, the former American football player reacted to Noah Lyles not being able to remember Tyreek Hill’s name.

In a tweet, the Paris Olympics gold medalist, Noah was totally blanked about the Miami Dolphins star, saying, "Uh, what’s the guy—that Cheetah guy from football? Well, I can’t remember his name.” The athlete then asks again, saying, “What’s the football player who thinks he is fast, his name?” He then gets a reply from the background, “Tyreek Hill.”

Meanwhile, Brown saw the tweet and decided to reply. The former wide receiver goes on for another controversial response, quoting, “Fagg*t of the Day.” Well, this is not the first time the 36-year-old has come up with such remarks. For the ones who know him and follow him know his reactions online.

Recently, Hill had sided with the NBA stars against Lyles' comments, saying he could beat the athlete in the race. The American racer won a gold medal at the recently concluded Olympics in Paris where he clocked 9.79 seconds, just 0.21 seconds off the world record set by Usain Bolt.

However, the Dolphins player, who is also known as Cheetah following his incredible speed, stated that he would beat the track and field star. While Hill appeared on the Up & Adams show, he told Kay Adams, “I will beat Noah Lyles.”

The 30-year-old further said, “I wouldn't beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles.” He also went on to express what he feels about the sprinter’s previous comments regarding why NBA players call themselves World Champions.

Last year, Noah made a remark about why NBA players consider themselves as World Champions after winning the NBA Championship. “World champion of what?! The United States?” The sprinter told the reporters after winning the 100-meter final at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. He continued that they are not the world but “we are the world.”

Meanwhile, when Hill was asked about Noah's remarks on why Super Bowl champions shouldn't call themselves World Champions by Adams in the aforementioned interview, he wasn't shy about giving his reply on the remark. He said, “Just speak to what you know about, and that's track.”

The drama continues between the two and it is to be seen what happens next and who replies next. Meanwhile, the National Football League season is nearing its kickoff. The Dolphins are set to begin their regular season on September 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will then face the Buffalo Bills on September 12 followed by a game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 22 and the Tennessee Titans on September 30 before they head into the next month. Their three out of four matches in September will be played at home except for the fixture against the Seahawks, which will be their first away game.

While Hill’s season might be hindered following legal issues with Only Fans mod Sophie Hall, all eyes will be on him and his performance.

