Antonio Brown Takes a Hilarious Jab at Kenny Pickett Following Donald Trump’s Assassination Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown recently took a dig at the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Kenny Pickett for his ability to hit a target. It appears that Brown went as far as to relate Kenny’s perceived accuracy to the recent shooting incident involving former president Donald Trump.

Relating to Trump’s incident, Brown made a controversial and bold comparison that has sparked discussions among fans and analysts. Read on to uncover the details of Brown's comments and the relations they have drawn out to the sports community.

Also read- ‘I’ll F**k You Up’: Former NFL Wide Receiver Jerry Rice Lashes Out at Reporters on Question About Super Bowl 2024

Antonio Brown trolled Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, former Pittsburgh Steelers, recently joined the Philadelphia Eagles and got trolled by Antonio Brown who played in the NFL League two years ago. Brown, known for his outspoken nature, took to social media to voice his opinion.

Antonio shared his reaction on social media commenting, “Wait what part of Pennsylvania was the rally? There’s a guy that can't hit a target that lives close by Philly.” The comment quickly went viral, sparking eddy reactions from fans and critics.

Also read- Harrison Butker Tops Jersey Selling Charts After Serena Williams Slams Him for Controversial Speech at ESPY 2024

Advertisement

Brown controversial comparison to the trump incident

The former president was shot in the ear this Saturday evening while speaking on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania. As the shooter missed a shot, Trump got injured his face and ear bloodied. This shocking episode had threatened Trump's life. Related to this incident, Brown compared Kenny Pikett's precision in the NFL. Brown said, “Kenny Pikett couldn't hit a target if his life depended on it.”

Critics argue that bringing up a sensitive incident to make a point about Kenny's performance is such a shallow deed. This comparison may have questioned Pikett’s skills. As for Pikett, the quarterback will have to shake off the criticism and focus on proving his doubters wrong as the new season comes.