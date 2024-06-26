Antonio Brown Who Made Almost USD 81 Million During NFL Career Confirms He Has Filed for Bankruptcy

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is again in trouble and this time, he has filed for bankruptcy which is shocking for many. The 35-year-old nearly made $81 million during his playing days in the National Football League (NFL). Things have not gone well for him and the bankruptcy is a new addition to Brown's life who has been involved in several legal issues over the years.

It all started in 2019 when the 35-year-old was involved in sexual allegations and personal misconduct after which, Brown was released by the New England Patriots soon after just one match. The trouble has since then continued for him.

As per the documents filed last month, in federal bankruptcy court in Florida, the former wide receiver owes nearly $3 million to around eight creditors, reported Times Union.

It has been said that Brown has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. CTESPN Network, a media company which is owned by the 2010 NFL Draft pick, confirmed the bankruptcy filing through their social media account.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player said on The Pivot Podcast, “I mean, I'm f----d up, you know what I'm saying?” He further said that he “can't comply with debt.”

He continued, “You know, it's all about protecting yourself. But yeah, you know ... “I'm not broke, but I'm fractured. ... I'm just reallocating the debt to take care of the debtors. That's all I'm doing.”

Brown, who used to be one of the best receivers in the 2010s said that he is at the point where he doesn't work and make millions. He said, “Chapter 11 is about restructuring the money you making, so you can take care of the debt.”

Antonio Brown is currently pursuing another career than the NFL

Antonio is currently following the music. He also appeared in Drake's famous music video God's Plan in 2018. Two years later, he started releasing his own music under his initials AB and the former wide receiver debuted with Whole Lotta Money.

Brown then went on to showcase his talent other than on the football field by releasing another song called Pit Not The Palace in 2022. He also does concerts around the United States and is currently following his rap career.

Meanwhile, following his behavior which caused trouble in his NFL career and personal life, Brown claimed that he was fighting with CTE, a neurodegenerative disease which is caused by repeated injuries on the head . However, it can only be confirmed after death.

