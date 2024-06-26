Antonio Pierce May Coach Las Vegas Raiders for Free After Wife Jocelyn Files for Bankruptcy Following USD 28 Million Loan

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is rumored to be coaching the team without pay. Jocelyn Pierce, Antonio's wife, filed for bankruptcy after borrowing $28 million from creditors. Unfortunately, the situation took a turn for the worse for the coach. Antonio Pierce had guaranteed the loan to the bank, and now he is facing financial difficulties.

Pierce made a significant investment in his car dealership business back in 2010, but unfortunately, he is now unable to repay the loans. Interestingly, Antonio has been named as a guarantor for $23 million from Nissan Motor Acceptance and $4.5 million from Hyundai Capital America. As a result of this situation, Pierce might have to offer his coaching services to the Raiders without any charge.

Antonio Pierce may coach the Raiders for free

MLFootball’s Twitter account shared the news of Jocelyn Pierce filing for bankruptcy. Following the bankruptcy situation, Antonio Pierce will have to pay the dues as a guarantor. His contract with the Raiders is yet to be publicized, but the $28 million situation could completely consume his entire salary. Consequently, he may end up coaching the Raiders for free.

Sharing the news, the Twitter account wrote:

“NEWS: Jocelyn Pierce, wife of #Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, has filed for bankruptcy, per Jason Morrin. Creditors loaned out over $28 million, which Antonio personally guaranteed, so they are now going after everything he has. PIERCE MAY WORK FOR FREE AS LVR’s COACH.”

Despite these challenges, Pierce will be coaching the Raiders in the upcoming NFL season, taking on the charge to revive them from a disappointing 2023 season.

Antonio Pierce with the Las Vegas Raiders

After Josh McDaniels was fired from the head coach position in the mid-2023 season, Antonio Pierce became the interim head coach of the Raiders and was officially appointed as head coach in January. The Raiders have won three Super Bowl championships, with their last victory coming in 1983. Since then, their trophy cabinet has been longing for another addition.

In the upcoming season, the Raiders will also look to avenge their division rivals, the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs. Under the guidance of Pierce, the Raiders will enter the gridiron on a Super Bowl quest.

