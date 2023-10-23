Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli narrowly missing out on 49th ton in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 victory

When things started to appear impossible, Virat Kohli came and made them possible for the Indian team against New Zealand. India won over New Zealand on October 22, the fifth continuous win in the World Cup 2023. After the middle order got out, India’s probability of losing rose a lot.

But Virat Kohli's 95 runs acted as a support pillar for the team. Now even though India won the match, everyone was sad about Virat Kohli's missed century, her wife too. Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to her husband missing the 49th international century:

Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli missing a century against New Zealand by 5 runs

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. So when Virat Kohli missed a century, everyone's eyes were on Anushka Sharma, waiting for her reaction. And she did react, but not in the way that many would have anticipated. But before reading about Anushka’s reaction, let's understand how Virat Kohli missed out on his 49 century against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli was batting at 95 and India just needed 5 runs to win the match. In an attempt to finish the match, Virat Kohli hit the ball in the air with everyone's eyes glued to it. The height of the ball was good so everyone expected it to be a boundary. Unfortunately, the ball didn't go high-enough and Glenn Phillips caught the ball, sending Virat Kohli back to the dressing room at 95 runs.

Despite not scoring a century, Virat Kohli's wife is nothing but proud of her husband. Sharing a reel on her Instagram story, capturing the moment when Virat Kohli got out, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Always Proud of you". The Indian actress shared another post, which featured Virat Kohli, as she wrote, "Storm Chaser". Overall, she was happy with Virat's performance, just like everyone else was.

India has won all five matches it played in the World Cup 2023 so far, becoming the top team in the score table. In all the five matches, Virat Kohli's performance is just phenomenal. India will next face England on October 29 at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. Everyone's eyes will be on Virat Kohli, once again. Do you think Virat will score a century this time?