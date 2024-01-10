‘Anyone got the price’: Why did Andrew Tate say he would buy Jeffrey Epstein’s private island?

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and criminal acitivities

Andrew Tate, the ex-kickboxing champ and polarizing figure on social media, gained fame for his outspoken opinions on a range of subjects, including women, government, and unconventional methods of making money.

In 2020-2021, the Tate Brothers (Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate) became famous for flaunting their lavish lifestyle online. They managed to amass a huge following and truly made waves on the internet.

In 2021, there was a report that highlighted Andrew Tate as one of the most searched individuals, surpassing even Donald Trump in terms of online searches.

However, things took a drastic turn in 2022 when Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, who is also his business partner, were arrested. They faced serious charges including human trafficking, assault, and the formation of a criminal organization.

The Brothers were released from the Romanian prison in 2023 and were placed under House arrest. Their house arrest ended in August 2023.

The Tate Brothers are now permitted to move around within Romania, but the government has seized their assets, which are valued at approximately 4 million dollars.

Tate has recently shared his thoughts on Epstein Island and mentioned his desire to purchase the private island. Tate said via his Twitter X account, “I will buy Epstein island and put a massive plaque on it saying, Western elites are Human Traffickers, not the Tate brothers. Did anyone get the price? I swear I will pay it RIGHT, NOW.”

Andrew Tate’s MMA record

Andrew Tate first made a name for himself and gained fame through his kickboxing career. In 2007, he was recognized as the 7th best kickboxer in the United Kingdom by ISKA, and eventually went on to become a champion.

Famously referred to as "King Cobra," Tate achieved success in kickboxing by winning championships in two different weight classes. After establishing himself in the world of kickboxing, he made the transition to mixed martial arts.

Andrew Tate’s mixed martial arts record

1. Win: Shane Kavanagh; KO (punches); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 13; June 6, 2010; Round 1, 3:00; Essex, England

2. Loss: Reza Meldavian; Decision (unanimous); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 4: June 2, 2007; Round 3: 5:00; Essex, England

3. Win: Matthew Wilkins - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 3 - Feb 24, 2007 - Round 2, 5:00 - Essex, England

Amateur record breakdown:

1. Win: Luke Barnatt - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 12 - Mar 20, 2010 - Round 3, 5:00 - Essex, England

2. Loss: William Morley - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 2 - Nov 4, 2006 - Round 2, 5:00 - Southend-on-Sea, England

3. Win: Lee Mayo - Submission (guillotine choke) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 1 - Jun 10, 2006 - Round 2, 1:05 - Southend-on-Sea, England

