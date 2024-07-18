Are Antonio Brown and Lil’ Kim Dating? NFL Star Spotted Getting Handsy With Rapper Before Kissing at Yacht Party

Rapper Lil’ Kim and former NFL star Antonio Brown were seen vibing at a yacht party in New York. Their cozy appearance led to speculations about their relationship status. Some believe that Kim and Bown are dating each other.

But are the hip-hop artist and the former Steelers wide receiver really in a relationship? These two celebrities have sparked debates and discussions about their love lives. Get to know if Kim and Brown are together.

Also Read: Antonio Brown Posts Hilarious Picture of How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Would Look Like in 2040

Are Antonio Brown and Lil’ Kim dating?

Brown and Kim left the internet confused with their recent boo’d appearance. According to TMZ’s report, they attended a New York yacht party. Big Fendi, a celebrity music manager, hosted the celebration. Antonio and Lil’ Kim seemed to have a good time there.

Brown rapped and danced along with Lil Kim in the VIP section. In an Instagram reel posted by Brown, he could be seen being touchy with the rapper. He stood very close to Kim throughout her performance. “Put that shit on @lilkimthequeenbee,” he wrote in the caption.

Kim took the stage at the party and made people groove to her Get Money song. She had collaborated with the late Notorious B.I.G for the hit song. Kim donned a long-sleeve pink mini dress and paired it with big sunglasses and jewels.

Advertisement

TMZ shared more visuals of the pair hanging out and sitting by each other after Kim’s performance. They were photographed kissing, and Brown used that picture as the cover image for his reel. However, there is no concrete proof that Lil’ Kim and Antonio Brown are dating. They haven’t made any official announcement about seeing each other.

Also Read: After Calling Sketch ‘Fa**ot’ Antonio Brown Backtracks and Shows Support to Streamer Amid Gay OnlyFans Allegations

Fans react to Lil’ Kim and Antonio Brown’s appearance

Fans couldn’t determine what to make of Kim and Brown’s interaction. Some criticized the former NFL athlete for being handsy with the rapper. “He wanna rumble with Bee Huh?” an Instagram user commented.

A fan said that AB has been tripping since he left the NFL. One user joked that Brown probably has a thing for women whose name begins with K. “He wanna be the main squeeze… y’all heard her,” another joked.

Advertisement

One fan took a hilarious jab at Brown, saying he wants all the legends. "Alexa, play ‘Let It Go’ by Keyshia Cole ft. Lil Kim,” a comment read. Lil Kim was recently spotted with Tayy Brown, and her fans were surprised to see her up close with Antonio. She had called Tayy ‘babe’ in a clip from her Instagram live with Tayy.