Are Brooklyn Nets Really Trading Ben Simmons to Golden State Warriors? Exploring Viral Report

Ben Simmons currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. Drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, he has faced significant challenges, including injuries and mental health struggles, affecting his performance and playing time.

Since his trade to the Nets in February 2022, Simmons has dealt with a herniated disk in his back, which required multiple surgeries and resulted in limited court appearances. During the 2023-2024 season, he appeared in only 15 games, averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, a notable drop from his earlier career statistics.

Recently, rumors circulated online that the Nets had traded Simmons to the Golden State Warriors. According to an alleged NBA insider, Aaron Rosenberg of ESPN, a viral post claimed, “BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Ben Simmons to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN.”

However, after investigating the source on X (formerly Twitter), it was revealed that @aaronespn is a parody account. As a result, the claim is false—Brooklyn has not traded Simmons to the Warriors.

Rosenberg’s bio clearly indicates that his account is meant for satire, stating, “ESPN NBA Insider, stepping in after the legendary Adrian Wojnarowski. Bringing you the latest and most accurate NBA news, trades, and updates. •parody/satire.”

Shifting focus back to the parody post, it's clear why it deceived some people. Adrian Wojnarowski, the well-known ESPN reporter famous for his breaking news or "Woj bombs," has announced his retirement from ESPN. Rosenberg’s report, styled similarly to how the veteran analyst usually writes, felt familiar to readers, making it believable.

At 55, Wojnarowski is leaving ESPN after seven years to become the General Manager of the men's basketball program at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure. He expressed his excitement about the opportunity, saying, "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to return to a university and community I love, serving our student-athletes, coaches, and institution. I hope to bring value to our basketball program and create opportunities for our young men both professionally and personally."

Ben Simmons is reportedly set to make a full return for the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets. After enduring several tough seasons plagued by injuries, including a pinched nerve in his lower back, Simmons has completed rehab and focuses on strength and conditioning. His agent confirmed that Simmons is in excellent physical shape and is expected to start the season fully healthy, a significant improvement from his previous struggles.

Despite his injury history, Simmons remains a crucial player when healthy. Last season, he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, even while playing limited minutes. The Nets will likely manage his playing time carefully to prevent further injuries as they continue rebuilding. His performance this season will be pivotal for both his career and the Nets’ future as he aims to regain his All-Star status and make a meaningful contribution to the team.

