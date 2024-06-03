Are Chiefs Really Considering Harrison Butker to Be Captain for 2024 Season? Exploring Viral Rumor

Harrison Butker is still making waves after his polarizing speech at Benedictine College, where his comments on demeaning women, sexism, and homosexuality received backlash from certain individuals.

Meanwhile, a viral post has alleged that the Kansas City Chiefs kicker is all set to become the captain of the franchise aiming for three-peat this year. This one is one of the many rumors he has been continuously involved in. Is this true? Let's have a look.

Are Chiefs Really Considering Harrison Butker To Be Captain For 2024 Season?

Late last month, a page named America's Last Line of Defense uploaded a post which read that the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was announced as the captain for the 2024 NFL season.

The post read, "Harrison Butker Becomes First NFL Kicker to be Named Team Captain: 'All the Guys Respect Him,” as per Snopes. While not everyone believes what they read on social media, there are still people who appear to think it likely.

Meanwhile, the kicker, who has been receiving a lot of different opinions and outrage online, has not been appointed as the captain of the franchise. The post is not factual as the account itself states that they are a satire account. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The page has described itself as “Satire/parody” which likes to post trolls on trending and ongoing incidents. Such pages are now in large numbers on social media. They don't claim the news on their page, which they invent themselves, to be real.

Advertisement

It is on us to either take the meme and trolls in a funny way and laugh at it, or believe it to be real. It is our responsibility to do good research and use Google in the right way to find some reliable and reputable site to believe anything after reading, especially from social media.

Kansas City Chiefs stars supportive of Harrison Butker but distance themselves from his speech

Kansas City Chiefs star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce along with head coach Andy Reid did speak on Harrison Butker, however, they distanced themselves from commenting on the controversial statement by the kicker.

Mahomes called him a “good person,” besides “not necessarily agreeing” with his comments. Travis on the other hand, on the New Heights podcast stated that he “can't say” that he agrees “with the majority of it or just about any of it, outside of just him loving his family and his kids.”

On the other hand, Reid believes everyone has a right to speak out their opinions. While the Chiefs are yet to make any statement, the National Football League released a statement that Butker “gave a speech in his personal capacity,” and further said that “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old who was drafted by Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft stated that he stands by his comments, following the hate he received and has no regrets, while thanking his supporters.

ALSO READ: 'Fixed This For My Girls': Katy Perry Shares New Version Of Harrison Butker's Controversial Speech For Pride Month