Are Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Roman Reigns actually related to each other? Find out

When it comes to wrestling families there are few known names like McMahons, Rhodes but their group family produced a lot of megastars for the company including Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, The Wild Samoans, and current era The Rock, The Usos, and currently at top Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns and The Rock have been linked together ever since he debuted in the company at Royal Rumble 2015, Rock was called up to help Roman Reigns and even at that time he was referred to as Roman’s Cousin. WWE always planted seeds that they both are cousins but are they actually blood cousins are they connected?

Roman Reigns and The Rock blood brothers or not

Roman Reigns is the son of Sika from The Wild Samoans faction of the WWE. and The Rock is the son of Rocky Johnson. They belong to different family trees. Amituana’i Anoa’i and High Chief Peter Maivia were extremely close friends at a point and considered them selfs as Blood brothers which eventually made this family tree fall into one.

The Great One’s family and The Tribal Chief’s families are not blood relatives they were friends and then merged their clans later as their ancestors were very close to each other. Hence Roman and The Rock are not blood cousins.

The Rock recently appeared on Blue Brand and got engaged with Austin Theory. He is currently a full-time Hollywood actor and is rumored to come back this WrestleMania 40, his rumored opponent is Roman Reigns. He also revealed on Patt McAfee's show he was almost booked to face Roman at WrestleMania 39 but later it was pulled out and Reigns had his match against Rhodes. The Tribal Chief is making his Blue Brand return today after SummerSlam 2023.

