Are Former WWE Moguls Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon Still Married? Find Out

Trigger Warning: The article contains a brief mention of sexual assault allegations.

The McMahon family is synonymous with the pro wrestling business. The former WWE patriarch, Vince McMahon, met his wife, Linda McMahon when they were teenagers and changed the landscape of the wrestling business together.

Despite running the Stamford-based empire with an iron fist for decades, Vince and Linda McMahon’s tumultuous relationship has failed to escape public scrutiny. Especially after recent developments surrounding Vince McMahon’s hush money scandal, fans want to know the current state of their relationship. Are they still together?

Much like Stephanie and Shane McMahon, Linda McMahon was heavily involved in WWE. She served as the company's CEO for years before leaving WWE in 2009 to pursue a career in politics.

Nonetheless, has their marriage, spanning over half a century, been dissolved? Although their speculated divorce is not confirmed, McMahon hinted about their separation during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in 2021.

While speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Vince referred to Linda McMahon as his wife “at the time.” McMahon’s comment evidenced that the former WWE tycoon is no longer living with Linda McMahon.

However, it must be noted that they are still technically married, as their divorce has not been confirmed publicly. The couple reportedly separated in 2022 after McMahon’s involvement in a three-year-old affair with a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, surfaced.

Amid Vince McMahon’s legal troubles, Linda McMahon recently provided an update on his declining health. The 78-year-old underwent a major spinal surgery during WWE's deal with TKO, and he was spotted in Saudi Arabia using a walking stick.

Advertisement

Anyway, one can only obtain more details about the current status of Vince and Linda McMahon’s marriage by being a fly on the wall. Linda McMahon was featured in one of Mr. McMahon’s questionable storylines in 2000.

The storyline saw Mrs. McMahon in a comatose state while being subjected to her husband's mistreatment as he had an on-screen affair with Trish Stratus. Her dramatic rise from the wheelchair is remembered as one of the highlight moments of WrestleMania 17.

Vince McMahon was forced to resign from his position in January after Janel Grant accused him of sexually abusing her. At present, WWE has banned mentioning McMahon in their programming.

Also Read: WWE Officials Expect Feds To Dig More Dirt On Vince McMahon And John Laurinaitis Amid Janel Grant Lawsuit

It’s strange how a man who spearheaded the wrestling industry for years has now been disowned by his own empire due to his alleged involvement in embezzlement and misconduct.

Advertisement

As for Linda McMahon, she is currently serving as the Chair of the Board at A1 Policy, which is a consulting firm that offers strategic advice and public affairs services.