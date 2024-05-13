Are Hawks Looking to Create Cap Space for LeBron James and Draft Bronny James at No 1 in 2024? Debunking Viral Tweet

On April 5, Bronny James declared his entry into the NBA draft, while keeping options open by enrolling into the transfer portal after his first season at USC. Now, speculations are rife in online platforms suggesting Bronny could be the Atlanta Hawks' first overall pick following their victory in the draft lottery. However, these rumors appear to be baseless.

A viral tweet caused a stir online by reporting that the Hawks were contemplating selecting Bronny with the first overall pick and were also planning to sign LeBron James. Is this true? Let's investigate.

Upon examination, these reports appear to be unverified as well as satirical in nature. It seems the principal intention of the account holder is to disseminate hoax sports news to mislead internet users. Take, for instance, the parody tweet that falsely claims the Hawks are plotting to pick the NBA star's son as their first overall choice.

LeBron James has expressed on several occasions his wish to play alongside his son in the league, a dream that could materialize in Miami. With a $51 million player option this offseason, James has until June 29 to either accept or reject (which is a few days after the NBA Draft).

Consequently, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary if James suspends his decision till the eleventh hour.

LeBron James to Extend NBA Career, Play Alongside Son Bronny

LeBron James' illustrious NBA career is seemingly nearing its conclusion, but there might still be a couple of seasons left to play. As per Shams Charania from The Athletic, LeBronpires to play two more seasons in the, with the Lakers intending to keep him on their team and have him play with his son, who they plan to draft in the upcoming second round this summer.

"LeBron James has his sights set on playing for an additional two NBA seasons," Shams disclosed. "The Lakers aim to re-sign him and also incorporate Bronny James in the second round.

They plan to commence coaching interviews in the week ahead. Choices to consider would be Kenny Atkinson, Reddick, and David Adelman. LeBron anticipates gauging the Lakers' movements before his player option."

LeBron also holds a player option for the 2024-25 season, meaning he can either extend his contract for one additional year or exercise the current option and explore free agency this summer. At the age of 39, LeBron's retirement considerations are intensifying. This offseason offers a significant opportunity for him to plan the concluding chapter of his basketball journey.

Even in an era of LeBron James, Bronny, and Anthony Davis, the Lakers could persist in their relevance in the Western Conference, albeit not necessarily as favorites for the championship.

Regardless of the potential challenges associated with such a strategy, the Lakers appear committed to its execution. The outcome of this strategy will be a point of interest as the team prepares to construct their roster this summer.

