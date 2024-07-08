Are LA Clippers REALLY Retiring Paul George's Jersey After His Move to Philadelphia 76ers? Exploring Viral Claim

Paul George’s name is in the limelight again, and it’s not something new as the former LA Clippers star is at the center of attention throughout the free agency. George was the center of attraction on X (formerly Twitter) after an alleged post surfaced claiming that the LA Clippers were going to retire his jersey number.

George recently left the Clippers as a free agent and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as he searches for the first NBA title of his career.

Did the LA Clippers decide to retire Paul George’s jersey?

At times, it’s hard not to believe this kind of news, but the way Paul George left the franchise, this came as a surprise to the fans of both the LA Clippers and Paul George. The news was posted on X by @thenbacentel with a picture of Paul George.

However, it just turned out to be a satirical or fake post. For those who enjoy a good laugh, thenbacentel is a fun page. To make the post look authentic, they tagged a reliable journalist named Shams Charania in the post. Therefore, the LA Clippers are not retiring his jersey number, and number 13 at the franchise will be available for whoever the franchise chooses in the future.

Paul George left the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have finally given Paul George a place to call home. With the Los Angeles Clippers, the star forward negotiated a protracted and ultimately fruitless contract extension before signing a four-year, $212 million deal with the Sixers.

Since the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to a lucrative extension earlier in the season, there had been rumors that George was leaving the team. Separation was inevitable despite the negotiations continuing into the offseason because the Clippers were unable to grant George's request for a longer contract.

Paul George wanted to move to the Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green

Draymond Green provided a wealth of information in his first podcast during free agency about the Warriors' changes. He revealed that the Warriors had been pursuing Paul George before George decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State piqued George's interest, but the Clippers were unwilling to cooperate on a sign-and-trade deal.

Green questioned whether organizations cared about their players. Nevertheless, the Clippers' unwillingness to cooperate made the entire process difficult. George was consequently unable to travel where he pleased. George's exit, therefore, cost the Clippers future gains.

