Are LA Lakers Really Hiring Doris Burke As Their New Assistant Coach? Exploring Viral Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently appointed JJ Redick as their head coach, as a trustworthy source informs The Associated Press. Aged 39, Redick, a 15-year veteran with no prior coaching experience, has been selected by the Lakers in an unusual move. The franchise, which boasts 17 NBA titles and is considered one of the most globally recognized sports brands, now has Redick on the team, including the league's all-time top scorer, LeBron James.

Besides, there's buzz that the Lakers might bring Doris Burke on board as their new assistant coach.

Have the Lakers really hired Doris Burke as their new assistant coach?

Doris Burke is a well-established sports analyst and commentator, particularly recognized for her substantial influence in basketball. She holds the accolade of being the first woman ever to take on the role of a game for a major North American professional men's league's championship final on TV, and she is also the inaugural woman to provide commentary for the NBA's Conference Finals and NBA Finals on radio.

By 2020, she had broken another record, being the first female game analyst during the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio. Throughout their distinguished career, Burke has lent her talents to an array of networks, among them ESPN, MSG, and ABC. She has reported on several prominent events, covering NBA, WNBA, and college basketball tournaments.

While Doris Burke has accomplished a great deal in her professional life, it is not accurate to that she has taken on the role of the Lakers' new assistant coach. This unfounded speculation originated from an account known for circulating false information, mostly in the form of parodies or trolls.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: JJ Redick Contract: Will the Lakers New Coach Earn More or Less Than What Was Offered to UConn’s Dan Hurley?

Potential candidates for Lakers' new Assistant Coach

The search for the Lakers' new assistant coach focuses on potential candidates with significant coaching experience and associations with the team. Among those being considered are Sam Cassell, James Borrego, Jared Dudley, and Rajon Rondo.

Sam Cassell is a seasoned assistant coach, having worked with various teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76, and the Los Angeles Clippers. James Borrego also has impressive credentials, with head coaching experience with the Charlotte Hornets, and has previously served as an assistant coach for the New Pelicans.

Jared Dudley, a former Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, has strong relationships with existing Lakers players including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have been part of the Lakers' championship-winning team in 2020. His strong defense perspectives could be beneficial to the team.

Advertisement

Rajon Rondo, who has played alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles, demonstrates a solid understanding of the team's system and is therefore also considered to be in the running for the assistant coaching position.