Are Lakers Really Hiring JR Smith to Training Staff as Team Blunt Roller? Exploring Viral Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers finally put a full stop to the speculations buzzing around the next potential head coach of the team. Right after naming JJ Redick as the next big name in the Lakers’ coaching history, the rumor started sparking around former Laker JR Smith, and surprisingly, the news of hiring him to the training staff as the team's blunt roller has gone viral.

Smith, who played alongside LeBron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers for a couple of years found himself being potentially associated with his former team. Although the claim is as absurd as it gets, it was a parody tweet made from one of the fake accounts that has long been known for tweeting such baseless claims.

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make any statement regarding Smith’s association with the team nor did Smith confirm of him playing any part in the current team’s competitive dynamics.

A similar rumor spread around the Lakers interviewing JR Smith for a coaching role

After Dan Hurley's startling decision to turn down the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching offer, the rumor mill went into overdrive with a peculiar claim surfacing online. Fake reports suggesting that the Lakers were considering former NBA player JR Smith for the coaching position circulated swiftly across social media platforms.

However, a closer examination revealed the falsehood behind this viral tweet. Investigations unveiled that the information originated from a parody account known for disseminating fabricated news. Fans, astute in spotting the ruse, swiftly debunked the claim.

Additionally, after all the what-ifs and if-nots, the Lakers finally decided to sign JJ Redick as their next head coach. It was around a month since the first speculation surfaced about LeBron’s podcast co-host.

JR Smith advised Dan Hurley to return to UConn

Former Lakers shooting guard JR Smith, who shared a special bond with Dan Hurley after being coached by him during his high school years at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in New Jersey, explained his perspective on Hurley's decision to return to UConn instead of taking the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith highlighted Hurley's successful tenure at UConn, including back-to-back NCAA titles, and pointed out the potential challenges Hurley might have faced if he joined the Lakers considering the team's recent struggles and past coaching situations. Smith believed that staying at UConn was the best decision for Hurley's career and the continued success of the basketball program he had built there.

