Are Lakers Really Interviewing JR Smith for Coaching Position After Dan Hurley Turned Down USD 70 Million? Find Out

After Dan Hurley rejected a six-year, $70M contract to stay at UConn, the disrespect for the Los Angeles Lakers became more prominent. While Hurley's ambition to secure a third consecutive national title is certainly justifiable, his decision to ignore the Lakers' invitation accentuates a potential lack of appeal in the role.

With Hurley ruling himself out, the Lakers compiled a list of potential future head coaches, including James Borrego. Borrego, a former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, is acknowledged for his offensive mastery and significant contribution to team progression.

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick, renowned for his comprehensive basketball knowledge and good relationship with LeBron James, is also in consideration.

Lastly, Sam Cassell, the Boston Celtics' assistant coach with proven success in player development and team achievement, rounds up the list.

Recently, fans found former Lakers shooting guard JR Smith's name revolving in online discussions for the head coach position.

To investigate this viral tweet, it is essential to clarify that the claim is fabricated. This information originated from a parody account often engaged in spreading fake news.

Fans, quick to recognize this, shared their reactions in the comment section.

JR Smith had his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-2020 season. He joined the team on July 1, 2020, thereby reuniting with his former Cavaliers companion, LeBron James. Smith's Lakers debut came on July 30, 2020, in which he recorded no points and one foul in a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Smith continued to participate in several more games, including a victorious NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Smith's NBA career concluded with Game 3 of the Finals on October 4, 2020, where he notched up 3 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal in a 104-115 defeat to the Heat.

JR Smith Reflects on Dan Hurley's Decision to Stay at UConn Over Lakers Coaching Offer

Reports suggested that the search for a new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers was nearing the end, with ESPN analyst JJ Redick seemingly their primary choice. However, the Lakers surprised everyone by pursuing Dan Hurley from UConn for the role.

Hurley, who had guided the Huskies to two successive NCAA titles and was on the cusp of a hefty salary boost, found the Lakers' offer attractive enough to consider switching to the NBA. Both parties had a meeting on Friday, and it seemed like Hurley might become the next leader of this prestigious franchise.

JR Smith, an ex-Lakers shooting guard and Hurley's former high school trainee, expressed his reaction when Hurley decided to stay put at UConn, sharing his feelings via his personal X account:

“To be frank, I felt that Coach (Hurley) was in a fantastic position, holding consecutive college championships, and considering the current Lakers situation and their past circumstances, I simply thought he'd be better off staying where he was... He made the best decision possible, without a doubt.”

Smith even shared some final insights, stating that Hurley has the potential to be one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Smith, who had been coached by Hurley for several years at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in New Jersey, offered valid observations. While it hurts for the Lakers to lose out on Hurley, Hurley's situation in Connecticut is arguably much more beneficial than the NBA's potentially daunting environment.

