Are Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Dating? Exploring Viral Rumor

There's been a lot of buzz in the media about Megan Thee Stallion, also known as the H-Town Hottie, and her love life. The latest name attached with the rapper is NBA star Klay Thompson. It appears Megan Thee Stallion might have a new romantic interest, revealed after they were seen together at Michael Rubin's 4th of July party.

At this star-studded event, mingling with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly, Megan and Klay reportedly made their relationship clear. But how true is this news? Let's dive in!

Is Megan Thee Stallion dating Klay Thompson?

The short answer? No. Now, for the longer explanation: The rumors started when the 'Cobra' rapper and the NBA player were reportedly seen arriving together at Michael Rubin's party in the Hamptons. They stayed close throughout the event, hanging out and dancing together, and eventually left together.

This story was initially posted by the online tabloid Media Take Out. Known for its celebrity gossip and often unverified news, the site has become popular for its controversial stories.

One commenter on Lipstick Alley, where the story was reposted, stated, "Again folks...this is that Media Take Out font. The same MTO font who told you that Serena and her husband were no longer together. None of this is true. She just wants to generate MTO traffic. Just keep it moving..."

Advertisement

Another commenter mentioned they would only believe the news when Megan posts him on her Instagram, and we couldn't agree more.

READ MORE: P.J. Washington Opens Up About Klay Thompson’s Possible Influence on Mavericks: ‘Going To Be Super Tough’

Is Megan Thee Stallion dating anyone right now?

The last person Megan was rumored to be dating is Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku. In May 2023, Megan and Romelu were seen together at the wedding of Romelu's teammate, Lautaro Martinez, in Lake Como, Italy. Photos showed them holding hands and cuddling. Though it's unclear how they met, Megan had attended an Inter Milan match in April of that year. Both she and Romelu are signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management.

However, neither Megan nor Romelu have confirmed their relationship, and they haven't been seen together in public since the wedding. So, they might not be dating anymore.

Two other rumored relationships of Megan Thee Stallion:

Advertisement

Trey Songz (2019) - After some flirty exchanges on Twitter and cozying up at Trey's birthday party, Megan later clarified that they were just close friends. Travis Kelce (April 2023) - Megan was rumored to be dating Travis after they were seen having a deep conversation at the Country Music Awards. However, they didn't end up dating.

READ MORE: Klay Thompson's Hilarious Reaction to 'You Got Served' Meme After GSW's Playoff Exit

Who was Megan Thee Stallion last dating?

Megan's last significant relationship was with Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. They met while working on the "Savage" remix featuring Beyoncé, which won Megan two Grammy Awards. In February 2021, Megan confirmed their romance during an Instagram Live session, saying, "That's my boo, and I really like him," adding, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

However, breakup rumors surfaced in May 2023 when Megan attended a wedding with Romelu Lukaku. Her song "Cobra," released in November 2023, hinted at Fontaine cheating on her, which he later denied.

Advertisement

Is Klay Thompson dating anyone right now?

As of 2024, Klay Thompson appears to be single. The 4-time NBA champion keeps his personal life private, making it hard to say anything for sure about his dating life. The last time he was rumored to be involved with someone was in 2022, but nothing was confirmed.

Who did Klay Thompson date last?

Klay has dated several models and celebrities. He was reportedly dating American actress Laura Harrier in 2018 and was seen attending a Dodgers game together. They shared moments on Instagram, but rumors of a breakup surfaced in 2019. Despite a brief reconciliation, Laura ended the relationship in July 2020 after videos of Klay with other women appeared on TikTok.

Klay also dated Hannah Stocking and a few others, but none of these relationships were confirmed officially.