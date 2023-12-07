Are Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen invited to Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s wedding? Find out

Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, and Larsa Pippen, the former spouse of Scottie Pippen, have announced their intention to wed.

They began their relationship in 2022 and recently shared on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that they are finalizing wedding details such as the venue and guest count.

Following a tradition started by his father, Marcus wants Michael to serve as his best man, having been the best man at Michael's and his brother's weddings.

Previously, Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen for over two decades, sharing four children until their separation in 2021.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's wedding plans amid challenges

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are eager to solidify their relationship through marriage, but the exact timeline remains uncertain. Michael Jordan has expressed disapproval of their union.

Reports suggest that Scottie Pippen will not be on the guest list, but the couple's four children, escorted by Michael Jordan, will attend the wedding.

Opinions about the relationship between Pippen and Jordan have been conflicted. While some support the couple's autonomy in choosing partners, critics remain cautious, feeling their relationship draws unnecessary attention.

The endurance of Pippen and Jordan's relationship will only become evident with time.

Larsa Pippen: Reality star, entrepreneur, and controversy

Larsa Pippen, a prominent figure from The Real Housewives of Miami, is recognized for her business ventures and strong online presence.

She has actively participated in various real estate transactions in Florida, involving both property acquisitions and sales.

Reflecting her luxurious lifestyle, Larsa invested in a reported $3.375 million Miami penthouse, boasting four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a game room, a boxing studio, a fitness center, and even a recording studio.

With an influential social media following of over 2 million on Instagram, Larsa is no stranger to controversy. She has faced criticism from Cardi B regarding her personal life and underwent a high-profile divorce from Scottie Pippen.

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen's success as a reality TV star and socialite is characterized by her thriving business ventures and commanding online persona.

