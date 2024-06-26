Are Miles and Mikal Bridges Related to Each Other? All You Need To Know

In the world of professional basketball, it's not uncommon for fans to draw connections between players with similar names. Recently fans have been curious to learn whether Miles and Mikal Bridges are related to each other. This is considerable since both of them share their last names.

However, despite the shared surnames and their significant presence in the league, the two players do not have a familial connection. While Miles Bridges is originally from Flint, Michigan, Mikal Bridges was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Moreover, not only do they hail from different parts of the United States, but they also have different family backgrounds. Miles has just one sister, Tara Rushing, whereas Mikal has an older brother, Eric Bridges, and two younger brothers Jack Bridges and Korey Bridges.

Let’s discuss these athletes in detail to understand more about their backgrounds and careers.

All about Miles Bridges

Born in 1998, Miles Bridges is an American professional basketball player who plays as a power forward for the Charlotte Hornets. He was picked by the team in the 2018 draft in the first round. He is known for his versatility and athleticism on the court.

Miles was first introduced to the sport when he was two years old, thanks to his father Raymond Bridges, a two-time basketball state champion.

The 26-year-old had played college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans before starting his journey in the NBA league. Although he has consistently improved over the season and has become a key player for the Hornets, he has yet to win an NBA Championship.

All about Mikal Bridges

On the other hand, Mikal Bridge, born in 1996, is also an American professional basketball player. He was first drafted in 2018 by the Philadelphia 76ers but was later traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Mikal has played college basketball for Villanova Wildcats and has triumphed twice in the National Championship in 2016 and 2018.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old was recently traded to play with the New York Knicks as a small forward. He was previously playing for the Brooklyn Nets for the 2023 season. Besides, his career highlights with the NBA league include earning the NBA All-Defensive First Team title in 2022.

