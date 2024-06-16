Are New York Knicks Engaged in Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Talks? NBA Insider Reveals

Trade rumors involving the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns seem to have been limited to only buzz. This past season, Towns averaged 21.8 points per game, a solid number to have next to rising star Anthony Edwards.

The Athletic's Fred Katz has reported that the Knicks have never discussed trading for Towns.

What did Katz write?

While giving an update on Towns, Katz wrote, “League sources claim that while this front office has never seriously pursued a trade for Towns, the Knicks have always had their eye on the player. One of the most proficient offensive big men in basketball history, he is a client of the CAA. Although he and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had a tumultuous relationship when Thibodeau coached him in Minnesota, there are those close to the coach who think the two have made amends and would make a good team now (you never know until you see it in person).”

Towns, 28, has been the subject of trade rumors from the Wolves for some time, particularly after he failed to make an impression during his first eight postseason seasons. Nevertheless, Towns and the Wolves had a different season this past year as they advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years.

Wolves looking to save money by trading Towns?

Maybe the Wolves would prefer to add some flexibility and save a little cash by sending Towns to the Knicks in exchange for a package that included Julius Randle, who would most likely need to leave New York to make room on the court and in cap space.

Would the Knicks be willing to give Towns $221 million during the following four seasons? Most likely not, unless he can secure a title for New York. Although he and Jalen Brunson would be a formidable duo, it wouldn't be an absolute upgrade, and the Knicks should wait to make a hasty trade for him this summer just for that reason.

