For years, legendary quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady held the title of "NFL Public Enemy" due to their sustained excellence and frequent playoff appearances.

However, a new generation has assumed that mantle – Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL's New Villains Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers

In a recent episode of ProFootballTalk, hosts Mike Florio and Myles Simmons debated which current NFL players could be considered public enemies.

Simmons made the "obvious" choice of Mahomes, citing the Chiefs' dominance as the reason he's become a villain: "He's made the Kansas City Chiefs so good, that's what makes them a public enemy."

Florio disagreed with outright "hating" Mahomes but acknowledged the animosity superstars often face. "I would not encourage hating Patrick Mahomes," he stated, but their perpetual playoff runs breed resentment among rival fans.

The Conspiracy Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

While Mahomes' villainy stems from his on-field excellence, Aaron Rodgers has drawn ire for his off-field exploits and beliefs over the past few years.

Rodgers' stance on COVID-19 protocols and misleading comments about his vaccination status in 2021 were particularly controversial.

He claimed to be "immunized" against COVID, challenged teammate Travis Kelce to a debate on vaccine science, and embraced fringe pandemic stances that alarmed the public.

"Ever since COVID-19 took over the world, it seemed as though a lot of people went off their rockers," said one reporter. "Unfortunately for the NFL world, one of their own also wound up being caught up in all the conspiracy theories."

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Controversies

In an interview with Logan Paul on his YouTube podcast Impaulsive, Mahomes was asked about Rodgers' conspiracy beliefs and acknowledged the 40-year-old's embrace of fringe theories.

"I'm not gonna say I'm into all the crazy ones," Mahomes remarked. "I just know, out of all of them, one or two might be true."

The Chiefs star referenced Rodgers' education at UC Berkeley, quipping "That's Aaron Rodgers' vibe; I'm not him."

While still respecting Rodgers as a quarterback, Mahomes distanced himself from his controversies: "The younger quarterback might look up to Rodgers on the field. However, he has ensured that the similarities stayed there."

Patrick Mahomes’ and Aaron Rodgers’ Divisive Dominance on and off the Field

So why have Mahomes and Rodgers been branded the NFL's latest pariahs? For Mahomes, it's rooted in his peerless talent and the Chiefs' perennial contender status – a level of excellence that breeds jealousy in rival fanbases.

As for Rodgers, it's his bizarre off-field persona and polarizing statements that have turned public sentiment. Once an unquestioned fan favorite, his promotion of conspiracy theories has many questioning if they can still cheer for the gifted but erratic quarterback.

