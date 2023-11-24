Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged? NFL star has papa Swift’s blessings ‘to take the next step’: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are so in love that it doesn't feel like they aren't married. In fact, they act no less than a couple, making fans think - are they really not married? Well, they are not married. Not just yet!

A source close to both celebrities has revealed that the NFL star and billion-dollar singer might get married by the end of this year. In fact, Travis Kelce even has Papa Swift's blessings for the marriage.

Scott Swift has already given his blessings to Travis Kelce for marriage

The last popular encounter between Travis Kelce and Scott Swift was during Taylor Swift's concert in Argentina. The Chiefs' tight and Taylor's father were seen standing next to each other, enjoying the concert.

The day before the concert, Travis Kelce and Taylor's parents went on a dinner night. Interestingly, it was during this dinner night that Travis Kelce received the blessings of Taylor Swift's father to go forward in his relationship with his daughter.

Scott Swift was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard during the final day at the Argentina concert. Papa Swift is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, and his wearing a Chiefs lanyard just means that Travis was able to impress him. Papa Swift surely gave his blessings.

"He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas," revealed the source, conversation with Life & Style.

With Taylor Swift's swirling romance taking a serious route with Travis Kelce, there's nothing wrong to say that they are definitely on their way to marriage. Nevertheless, Scott Swift has also given a green flag to marriage.

Do you think Taylor Swift will get married to the Chiefs tight end by the end of this year, as suggested by the insider? Share your take in the comment section below.