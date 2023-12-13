Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? NFL star’s friend shares amid engagement and proposal rumors

It's Taylor Swift's birthday. Earlier, fans were wondering: what are Travis Kelce's plans for Taylor Swift on her birthday? But ever since it's been revealed Travis wants to throw the best party ever, fans have been wondering: When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

A friend close to Travis Kelce has recently revealed some interesting details about the couple's marriage. Here's what you should know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage:

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their way to say 'I DO'?

After the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills, Taylor Swift was seen consoling Travis Kelce . After the unfortunate loss, a great party is definitely something that can cheer the two up. Travis Kelce is planning to make that party or celebration happen for Taylor Swift on her birthday.

While it was assumed that the All too well singer would spend her birthday in Travis Kelce's USD 6,000,000 mansion , the venue turned out to be New York. But wherever the venue remains, Travis is planning to propose to Taylor Swift , and their marriage could really happen.

Chetarah Jackson's boyfriend, Calvin Locke, has been friends with Travis Kelce since middle school, and she recently revealed some interesting details about the couple's future. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight recently, Chetarah said, "I can see them getting married."

Calvin Locke has known and been friends with the Chiefs' tight end since seventh grade, and he and Chetarah were also at the Chiefs' Christmas party recently. Taylor Swift has already opened up on her relationship with Travis Kelce, making it official. The two have been so much in love, and the world is the witness.

So, if we take Chetarah's word and consider all the hints Travis Kelce has given himself about the marriage, the conclusion comes out that the couple is indeed serious. Thus, there's definitely a possibility of marriage. But since it's a big deal, they might take their time with it.