Japanese baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki is making headlines once again, sparking rumors about whether the 50-year-old might be stepping up as the next Mariners manager.

But the truth is, no, he’s not. Here’s what’s really going on: The source of the news claiming, "The Mariners are expected to hire Ichiro Suzuki as their next manager, per @mlb," comes from a parody account named FAX Sports: MLB. This account’s description clearly claims to be the "#1 trusted source in MLB, as far as we know. Son of Jeff Passan. Ratioed by Gavin Lux. Domes should be mandatory. Code FAX @SeatGeek. PARODY."

Much like NBA Centel, FAX Sports: MLB posts playful and comedic updates about baseball. Given Ichiro Suzuki’s immense popularity, fans couldn’t help but get excited when the post appeared.

One fan expressed, "Imagine Ichiro flying out of the dugout to yell at an umpire or protect one of his players."

"You know what Fax, that actually wouldn't be a bad idea," mentioned a different fan.

"I mean that actually would be kinda rad ngl," added someone else.

Another fan was quick to clarify, "I am not getting MLB Centeled."

In about a year, the National Baseball Hall of Fame might be welcoming two first-ballot inductees.

The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) could potentially vote in both former Seattle Mariners All-Star Ichiro Suzuki and All-Star left-hander CC Sabathia during the 2025 Hall of Fame election.

Ichiro’s induction seems inevitable—a surefire choice. To be inducted into the prestigious National Baseball Hall of Fame, a candidate needs to secure 75% of the votes cast.

While Ichiro Suzuki, 37th among ESPN’s top 100 athletes of 21st century list, currently works as a special assistant to the Mariners’ chairman, mentoring major league and Triple-A teams, he also dedicates time to coaching Japanese high school teams.

Suzuki’s induction into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame on August 27 was a joyous celebration of his incredible achievements in a Mariners uniform, particularly during his first stint with the team from 2001 to 2012.

After a career that came full circle, Ichiro retired as a Mariner in March 2019, playing his final two games against the Oakland Athletics at the Tokyo Dome.

Ichiro spent parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, retiring in 2019 after Seattle kicked off the season with games in Japan. A 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, Ichiro Suzuki secured two batting titles and was named both Rookie of the Year and MVP in his debut season with the Mariners in 2001.

Across his professional career in Japan and the United States, Ichiro racked up 4,367 hits, the highest total for any player at the top level of baseball.

In addition to his time with the Mariners, Ichiro also played for the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins. He’s set to be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.