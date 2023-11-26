Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk in love? Recap of NFL GOAT's romance with Russian model in detail

Just one month after announcing their split, NFL superstar Tom Brady has reunited with Russian beauty Irina Shayk. The surprise about-face has fans scratching their heads - what sparked this celebrity couple to rekindle so quickly? Let’s find out!

Tom Brady’s relationship started off with flirting

The first meeting between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk happened organically at a mutual friend's wedding. As two of the most prominent names in sports and fashion, their worlds were already intertwined. When they were introduced at the event, sources say the connection was instant - conversation and chemistry coming easily. It’s speculated that it was the Russian model who started flirting with the NFL legend first.

That one meeting at a friend’s wedding turned into multiple secret dates. The two were seen spending private time together, away from the eyes of the media. Whether it be in the LA home of NFL legend or some cozy time at Brady’s Rolls Royce, the duo was captured together multiple times.

Also Read: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are back together after recent split: Report

Irina Shayk had a love triangle that Brady didn’t want to be a part of

After dating for several months, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk ended their relationship in mid-September to early October 2022. Initial reports suggested the breakup was amicable and due to the relationship fizzling out. However, later it was revealed that there were underlying issues that led to the split.

Irina Shayk was simultaneously seeing her ex-husband, Bradly Cooper all while having a romance with Tom Brady. The three were in a love triangle Irina created. Unfortunately for her, Brady decided to leave the situation when he found out about it. As a result, the NFL legend broke things off with her.

Also Read: Irina Shayk reportedly wants second chance with Tom Brady following dating strategy blunder involving Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are back together, but is love a reason?

There is speculation that after Tom Brady left, Irina Shayk found it difficult to maintain her relationship with Bradley Cooper because he became interested in Gigi Hadid. As a result, Shayk may have decided to give Brady a serious chance this time, which is why she visited him at his NYC condo.

Fans believe that the reunion between the NFL legend and the Russian model is due to a romantic connection, but this is not the case. Tom Brady has recently ended a 13-year-long marriage, so it is unlikely that he is looking for any serious commitments, especially those that involve love.

Also Read: Gisele Bündchen posts about ‘struggles’ and ‘heartbreaks’ amid reports of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk patching up

Now that the couple has reconciled, they will likely take the time to understand each other better. However, Tom Brady is scheduled to start his new job with Fox Sports next year, and with Irina still in the picture, it remains to be seen how he will balance his new role and his relationship.