Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk over? Insider reveals Leonardo DiCaprio was 'wingman' for NFL legend at Art Basel bash

Leonardo DiCaprio recently had a party at the Art Basel Miami, which was attended by many celebrities. Tom Brady was also there, and the Titanic actor was seen as the NFL legend's 'wingman.' Fans are now wondering if Brady is really done with Irina Shayk. Let's find out!

Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio party together at the private mansion party

NFL legend Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen partying at the private mansion party, celebrating the Art Basel Miami this Friday night. According to a report by PageSix, an insider revealed that Leo was acting like Brady's 'wingman' since Brady is reportedly in a not-so-serious relationship.

"Leo and Tom were letting loose at a back table at the party. They were both dancing to the music and all these beautiful women were surrounding Tom," said the source, explaining the fun time Brady and the Inception actor had at the party.

Another insider revealed that Leo was "basically a wingman" for Tom Brady, who maintained his distance from Irina Shayk at the party. Yes, you heard it right. Irina Shayk was also present at the party; however, the two weren't seen together much throughout the event.

Are Irina Shayk and Tom Brady off their newly rebonded romance?

Irina Shayk was present at the Art Basel Miami party. Do you know how she reached the destination? With Tom Brady! Yes, Tom Brady picked his Russian girlfriend up in his car before heading to the event. As per reports, they headed to the party together but weren't seen together.

The two were snapped together by the paparazzi. Irina Shayk was clicked getting inside Tom Brady's car, with the NFL legend shying away from the camera flashes. Well, the reason why Irina and Brady maintained their distance at the party could be a reason why ladies were flocking around him.

While it is not confirmed that Tom Brady and the Russian model have broken up, what's clear is that Brady had a fun Friday night. Now, there could be a chance that he would have met Irina after the party. What do you think about this?

