Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift not spending Thanksgiving 2023 together? Find out

It’s almost Thanksgiving, and fans are wondering how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going to spend this holiday. Well, there’s unfortunate news, but the Chiefs tight end has revealed his plans for Thanksgiving, and it’s not about ‘spending time with Taylor Swift.’

Travis Kelce won’t be spending this Thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has recently revealed what he will be doing this holiday. While the fans were wondering how and what Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would do this Thanksgiving, the Chiefs tight end dismissed the rumors of spending the festival together.

In the recently released episode of New Heights, a podcast run by Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce, the Chiefs tight end revealed his plans for Thanksgiving. Travis said that he’s going to be spending Thanksgiving alone.

The Chiefs tight end said that he’s going to be “feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.” Well, he does have so many people to spend Thanksgiving with, apart from Taylor Swift, it's his brother Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, invited Travis Kelce to join him in the Thanksgiving celebration with his wife, Kylie Kelce, and three kids in Pennsylvania. However, Travis will be expected to be in Missouri during the festival.

But even though Travis Kelce had said that he would be spending Thanksgiving alone, it seems just too odd to be true.

Do you think it’s just a cover-up statement, and Travis indeed has plans with Taylor Swift?

For the unversed, only recently, Kelce revealed how he has been extra careful with Taylor’s privacy. So his most recent revelation could just be a ploy by the tight end to hide the plans that he has with the pop star.

However, as of now, let’s wait for any update on the same.