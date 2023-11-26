Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift taking the ‘too-soon’ route with their relationship? EXPLAINED!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are undoubtedly one of the most trending couples of this year. The two have been portrayed as ‘so much in love’ by the internet, and that too in just three months?

Does that mean that the Chiefs tight and ‘Blank Space’ singer are taking the ‘too-soon’ route with their relationship? Let’s figure that out.

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift might be too serious too soon

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are so in love; that’s what the world thinks, and that’s what the internet talks about all the time. Swifties believe that Travis is husband material for Taylor, and Chiefs fans think Taylor is perfect for Travis. But is that the truth?

We cannot ignore the fact that it’s not even been 6 months of the two dating. And the way they are acting around each other, it’s like they are no less than a married couple. Taylor Swift went to the Chiefs’ games and acted as the biggest supporter of the tight end.

Then Travis Kelce goes around Taylor’s concert and experiences her changing the lyrics of her song “Karma” in reference to her new NFL boyfriend. Dedicating a song to Travis Kelce, that’s definitely not a small thing. Also, how can we forget Taylor running to Trvice backstage to kiss him, in public?

Travis, on the other hand, is planning to take things to the next level. The Chiefs tight end bought a million-dollar mansion just to spend more time with Taylor Swift. Not only that, he is thinking about marriage, and according to reports, Taylor’s dad has also given his blessing.

All of this in just a few months? This definitely shows that the two are 100% taking the too-soon route with their relationship. Besides, there’s nothing wrong with that. If they think they are soulmates and made for each other, if anything, it’s a beautiful thing.

This is just our opinion about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. You tell us, do you think the same, or do you have any other theory about them? Whatever your take is, share it in the comment section below. We’d love to hear it out.