Are Triple H and Nick Khan planning to ignore Vince McMahon’s religious WWE rule?

Vince McMahon ruled WWE for almost four decades; some fans and experts even regard him as the main representative of pro wrestling. McMahon is counted as the world's most influential promoter of all time.

The former CEO of WWE was best known for following a set of rules he used to make. Vince McMahon is currently acting as the executive chairman of the TKO group.

McMahon announced his retirement at the beginning of this year and later this year he sold the company to the Endeavor group the same company that owns the UFC's biggest MMA promotion in the world. Later, Endeavor decided to merge WWE and UFC and the TKO group was formed.

After the merger, McMahon rejoined the company, resumed his work backstage, and took back control over creative decisions.

Later reports suggested that Ari Emanuel himself didn’t want McMahon involved with the bookings.

Triple H is currently the head of creatives and Nick Khan is the CEO of WWE, seems like both are now planning to drop Vince McMahon’s major rule regarding companies' business.

Triple H and Nick Khan to drop Vince McMahon’s rules

In the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer noted, that Triple H the current head of creative, and Nick Khan the CEO of WWE, are planning to drop the major rule of McMahon.

Vince McMahon was never in favor of promoting brands on the matt of the ring like UFC and other promotions usually do.

“It was his religion. I think it was like a religion to Vince; you don’t advertise on the mats; you keep it clean. That’s no longer going to be the case.”

Meltzer stated McMahon used to follow his rules like religion and Triple H and Nick Khan are now looking forward to breaking the religious rule.

WWE’s partner brand and biggest mixed martial arts promotion, UFC advertised their brands on the matt of their Octagons.

WWE advertised the brand on the mat on the ring at this year’s SummerSlam 2023 where Bray Wyatt faced LA Knight in a pitch-black match.

