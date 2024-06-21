Are Warriors Really Interested in Jordan Poole Again? Exploring Viral tweet

Jordan Poole was drafted 28th overall in the 2019 NBA draft's first round. After about just a year since he last graced the Bay Area jersey, a rumor has picked pace claiming the Warriors are interested in Jordan Poole once again.

Poole's early years were characterized by his adaptability and willingness to improve, transitioning between the NBA and the G-League as needed for development. Notably, in January 2020, Poole marked a milestone by scoring a then-career-high 21 points in a game against the Orlando Magic.

Are the Warriors really interested in Jordan Poole again?

Recently, right after the 2024 NBA Finals commenced, a tweet went viral claiming that the Golden State Warriors are interested in Jordan Poole for one more time for another stint at the star-packed line-up. Although it was as real as it looked at the first glance, the tweet was further found to be fake.

The account sparking the baseless claim without any strong source of confirmation was one of the highly traffic-generating parody accounts. The same account has been linked to many such bogus claims in the past .

How is Jordan Poole performing after the Warriors trade?

In the previous offseason, Jordan Poole was traded from the Warriors to the Wizards. Since his transfer, Poole's performance has been under scrutiny, with many fans criticizing him for his selfish play style and prioritizing personal statistics over the team's success.

During his most recent season with the Wizards, Poole averaged 17.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. However, his shooting percentages dropped to 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range, with a disappointing season plus/minus of -553, marking a significant decline compared to his peak performance with the Warriors in the 2021-22 season.

In contrast, during the Warriors' championship-winning campaign, Poole showcased stronger statistics, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. He notably shot 44.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, ending the season with a positive plus/minus of +324.

As a young player, Poole still has the potential to regain his previous form. To achieve this, he must refocus and commit to improving with the Wizards.

The relatively low-pressure environment in Washington offers him an opportunity to mature and develop his skills. However, only time will tell whether Poole can overcome his challenges and revive his career.

