Are WWE Tag Team Pretty Deadly Gay? Everything You Need to Know About SmackDown Superstars' Dating Lives

Former WWE NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly locked hormones with former WWE tag team champions DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) to earn the championship match against newly crowned tag team champions on SmackDown, The New Bloodline members (Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu).

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa earned the victory against the Pretty Deadly tag team, and now R-Truth’s version of DX and his HBK and HHH are ready to recapture their lost WWE Tag team championship. To earn the final title shot, DIY will now have to lock horns with former tag team champions Street Profits next week on SmackDown, and the winner of the match will challenge new Tag champions. Jacob Fatu is injured. Now it looks like Tonga Loa will replace Jacob Fatu as one-half of the WWE Tag Champions.

One of the most asked questions WWE fanatics ask about the Pretty Deadly tag team group is if Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are gay and whether they are dating.

The answer to this question, is no. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson play a Gen Z character of two elite, good-looking boys who wear glamorous clothes and love to keep themselves groomed. Their looks are more feminine, and that’s the main reason behind fans' confusion. Both Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are happily dating the love of their lives.

Elton Prince, one half of the Pretty Deadly tag team, is reportedly dating WWE NXT ring announcer Kelly Kincaid. Kit Wilson is reportedly dating Stevie Turner and has taken their relationship to the next level after they got engaged. Stevie Turner is also a professional wrestler; she is also signed with WWE.

Today’s August 9th, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown was an exciting edition. The show had multiple important segments and matches on the card, including Cody Rhodes announcing his opponent for the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 after WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther’s matches were officially announced, with Randy Orton on the event.

Cody Rhodes revealed he wanted to defend his championship against former WWE champion and close ally Kevin Ownes. The match was later officialized by the general manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis.

In the main event, Roman Reigns finally made Friday Night SmackDown return for the first time since he lost his WWE Undisputed championship at WrestleMania 40. Solo Sikoa needed his answer. He summoned Roman Reigns as he wanted to know why he launched that brutal onslaught on him at SummerSlam 2024.

Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa sent the Tonga brothers to neutralize Roman Reigns, but in return, the Orginal Tribal Chief, Reigns, gave a perfect beating to TRonga Brother and even stunned Solo Sikoa with a perfect Superman punch.

It was three verses one. Head of the Table dismantled the whole Bloodline, himself alone like a lone wolf, and looked unstoppable. The SmackDown card held four hard-hitting matches. Here is the compilation of matches on Friday Night SmackDown, 9/8 edition.

1. The Street Profits was defeated by the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the No. 1 Contender’s Qualifier

2. Jade Cargill defeated Alba Fyre

3. Santos Escobar defeats Andrade in No. 1 Contender’s Match for US Title

4. DIY defeats Pretty Deadly in No. 1 Contender’s Qualifier

