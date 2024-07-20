'Are You Keith Gretzky’s Agent': THIS Rumor About Wayne Gretzky's Younger Brother Has Oilers Fans in a Tizzy

Hockey enthusiasts went crazy when a prominent NHL journalist proposed Wayne Gretzky's younger brother for a key management role. The Edmonton Oilers let go of GM Ken Holland following their loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The franchise has yet to choose a replacement, although Oilers writer Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal suggests Keith Gretzky, Wayne Gretzky's younger brother.



Fans slam Jim Matheson over Keith Gretzky remarks

Keith has worked in the Oilers' front office since 2016, temporarily acting as interim GM when Peter Chiarelli was fired in 2019. But let's just say that hockey fans weren't exactly receptive to Matheson's idea that Edmonton rehire Keith (now an assistant general manager) as general manager.

One fan wrote, “I am just curious: are you Keith Gretzky’s agent? You should get an agent fee if he gets the job”



Another fan wrote, “The difference is that Tulsky is an actual hockey genius not just a nepo baby. Also Carolina was already run competently unlike the Oilers”

Another Tulsky fan wrote, “There is no comparison between Keith Gretzky and Eric Tulsky. Tulsky is overqualified for every job in hockey.”

Another fan believes, “If JJ was gonna name him as GM, he would have done it already. It's gonna be someone from outside the org. Noting is gonna happen without JJ's approval moving forward regardless”

There was another Tulsky fan who wrote, “Tulsky is the reason the hurricane been successful team for years weather it's drafting / development trading and signing free agents everything was run though him”

Does Keith Gretzky have what it takes to become Oilers' next GM?

With Ken Holland out of the picture, the Edmonton Oilers are still contemplating who will be the next permanent general manager. Fans have trust and optimism in the team's ability to make an informed and comprehensive decision, as they are not in a hurry to identify Holland's replacement.

In terms of who should take over the post next, Keith Gretzky is a likely candidate. Gretzky has been with the Oilers since July 2016, when he was recruited as assistant general manager. Since then, he's proven that he's much more than simply Wayne Gretzky's younger brother.

Throughout his tenure in Edmonton, the 57-year-old has gained extensive general management expertise. This includes stepping in as interim GM in 2019 when the Oilers sacked Peter Chiarelli after becoming tired of his continuous ineptitude and seeking a successor.

